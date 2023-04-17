Industry: Hannover Messe – Scholz: glad it’s starting again

Corona and the supply chain chaos had slowed down Hannover Messe for three years. Business representatives fear that Germany’s key industry, mechanical engineering, will become less attractive.

Hannover – After three years of corona restrictions, the world’s largest industrial fair, Hannover Messe, is once again taking place in its full format. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of partner country Indonesia Joko Widodo and representatives from business and politics opened the exhibition.

With around 4,000 participants, the fair wants to build on the pre-pandemic period. Until Friday (April 21), innovations from mechanical and plant engineering, electrical engineering and climate protection technologies will be presented.

Scholz hopes there will be an impetus for a competitive industry and the conversion to CO2 neutrality. “I am very happy that the Hanover Fair is starting again,” said the SPD politician. She dropped out in 2020 and then had to drastically cut her schedule.

The current, larger edition now covers a number of central topics, “which have something to do with the industrial awakening we foresee in Germany”, explains Scholz – and with “the recovery which is possible if we all the investments that are necessary for us to remain a leading industrial nation”.

Companies have criticized that some EU countries, such as the Federal Republic of Germany, are losing their attractiveness as locations. From an industry perspective, this is due to high energy prices, too much bureaucracy and lengthy approval processes. Scholz stressed that it is important that “we are here to do business in a CO2-neutral way and at the same time make it possible to create good jobs here in the country”. Other focal points in Hannover are technologies for more efficient use of energy, dealing with artificial intelligence and the hydrogen economy.







Climate change “will be a tour de force”

Scholz stressed that, above all, the implementation of the energy transition must go faster: “So much has not been done in recent years. But we are catching up with that now.” In order to achieve climate protection goals, up to five wind turbines and solar systems on average should be installed every day in Germany on an area the size of more than 40 football pitches. “It will be a tour de force.”

Accelerating the planning and setting up of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals after the start of the war in Ukraine should now be “the benchmark”, Scholz said. Another problem, however, is the shortage of skilled workers, especially in technical professions, which requires more foreign experts to address.

Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) cited the technology agreement with Taiwan as an example of good international cooperation. “Let us always take such measures as far as possible, let us have courage in research and in business!” she said. China, which claims Taiwan, harshly criticized his visit to Taipei in March. But in Germany, too, “we have to do our homework and remain an attractive partner”, says Stark-Watzinger. Global competition has become tougher.

The president of the German electrical and digital association ZVEI, Gunther Kegel, called on politicians to promote more innovation and a more determined reduction of bureaucracy. “Companies have become digitally literate significantly,” he said. However, excessive regulation and overly detailed specifications “represented an unbearable burden, especially for our small and medium-sized enterprises”. Scholz admitted: “We need less bureaucracy and faster procedures.” Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) said it was “a time when innovations are needed and urgently needed”.

Partner Country Indonesia

Widodo has announced that his country – the largest economy in Southeast Asia – also wants to gradually shift to a “green” energy supply in the coming years. Rainforest damage and forest fires have already diminished, and all Indonesian coal-fired power plants are to be disconnected from the grid by 2050. German investors are ‘invited to help build this ‘green’ economy “”. Scholz said he was determined to ensure that the long-discussed free trade agreement between the EU and Indonesia takes shape quickly. “It would create a common economic space with well over 700 million people all at once.”

Indonesian human rights activists and representatives of Amnesty International demonstrated outside the Hannover Congress Center. With a vigil, they criticized the fact that the rights of residents of raw material extraction areas and mining regions were often violated.