



Former President Donald Trump is up in the polls for the 2024 GOP nomination and in large-scale fundraising, following the blatant political indictment of Alvin Braggs in Manhattan.

This is good news . . . for President Joe Biden and Democrats in general.

In the Real Clear Politics poll average, Biden scores 42.1% in favour, 52.4% unfavorable: Republicans can clearly beat him in 2024.

But probably not if they nominate Trump, who sits at 38.4% favor, 55.8% unfavorable, for a net -17 points.

Even though Trump’s presidency has been largely successful (with an asterisk on COVID), while Bidens has been a total disaster.

The trend? Take the YouGov poll, where The Donald does better than most: His bottom several have his clear preference at -8 (4/8-11), -9 (3/26-28), -14 (3/19-21 ), -8 (3/11-14) and -15 (3/4-7); he was -12 years old from January 19 to 21.

In other words, even an overtly political indictment by a Democratic county prosecutor isn’t enough to put him in positive territory: Trump is simply too established a figure to change much of what people think of him.

Just about any other Republican, meanwhile, has plenty of perks available.

Yes, the polls are far from everything; its months before even the first GOP debate, more months before the vote in Iowa and New Hampshire and nearly 19 months before Election Day 2024.

President Biden still has a higher favor mark than Trump, according to some polls. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Bidens’ tenure could prove even more dire by then; it is not impossible that he will lose to Trump.

Yet even if Biden is in free fall by next November, Trump is still a terrible contender because it’s all too easy for Democrats and their media allies to race a referendum on him, not mismanagement. holders.

Yes, they’ll try the same with any GOP candidate, but Trump, uniquely, will play along: He still can’t stop talking about the stolen 2020 election and all his other grievances.

His base eats that, and many regular Republicans sympathize. But it is an absolute poison for voters in the middle.

Incidentally, this is not about Trump’s political agenda: no one will win the GOP nomination without embracing it. After all, it worked infinitely better than Bidens.

And, yes, they publicly believed that Trump’s persona, shown in the weeks following the 2020 election and particularly in and around Capitol Riot, makes him unfit.

But let’s see what the general public thinks, especially the swing voters who will decide next November.

It is more than obvious that the medium is entirely accessible to a Republican loyal to Trump’s agenda, far more than it is to Trump himself.

It’s nothing personal, just the facts: The best bet for GOP victory in the 2024 election is to nominate someone other than Trump.

And the country can’t afford to give the Democrats another four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/16/trumps-rise-in-gop-polls-is-great-news-for-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related