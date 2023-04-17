Politics
Analysis: Prabowo, the kid returning from the 2024 elections – University
Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Mon, April 17, 2023
Until last week, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto had come under pressure from inside and outside his Gerindra party to quit the 2024 presidential race as all surveys showed an overwhelming majority that he could not beat either of the other two likely contenders, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan.
If he ignores what these polls have told him, he risks going down in Indonesian political history as a triple loser, a national record, perhaps even a world one. He lost his presidential bids in 2014 and 2019, both times to Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. This will actually be his fourth loss if you count 2009 where he ran as Megawati Sukarnoputri’s running mate and lost that one too.
Others have cited his health and temper as reasons the 71-year-old former army general dropped out of the 2024 race. Basically, the polls are telling him to forget about it and save himself big embarrassment. . But now the table seems to have been turned and his campaign team is invigorated.
Two factors explain this: Ganjar, who previously led all opinion polls, is paying a heavy price for pushing FIFA to cancel the hosting of Indonesia in May, and the formation of a large alliance of five political parties. , with Prabowo as the presidential candidate.
A new opinion poll released Monday by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) placed Prabowo in the lead in a three-horse racing simulation, garnering 30.3% support out of 1,229 respondents, ahead of Ganjar with 26.9. % and Anies with 25.3%. Compared to the last survey in March, its gain came almost entirely from Ganjar, which saw its share of support fall by 8 percentage points.
The LSI is one of the major survey agencies that regularly releases opinion poll results, and most of them agree on where to place Prabowo, Anies and Ganjar, with slight variations. in percentages. Most had placed Ganjar and Anies as the top two contenders who would advance to the second round in the unlikely event that a candidate wins a simple majority in the first round.
In 2019, Prabowo lost to Jokowi but still won 45% of the votes. He has since lost many of those supporters who were dismayed by his decision to join Jokowi’s cabinet after losing the 2019 election. Many supporters, especially Muslim conservatives, are casting their votes over Anies.
Prabowo is almost certain to land a presidential ticket, having the support of his own Gerindra party and the Nation Awakening Party (PKB). His position was strengthened last week when three parties, the Golkar, the United Development Party (PPP) and the National Mandate Party (PAN), joined to form a grand coalition. If one or two sides defected, he would still have enough support to win the ticket. Anies is also almost assured of a ticket, with endorsements coming from the NasDem party, the Democratic Party and the Justice and Welfare Party (PKS).
What else
Presidential nominations must come from a political party, or coalition of parties, that controls at least 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives.
Ganjar, despite his popularity before the U-20 football scandal, is still awaiting news from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P). Party leader Megawati Soekarnoputri holds back the announcement of the presidential candidate, torn between Ganjar and her daughter Puan Maharani, the Speaker of the House who has consistently scored low in all opinion polls.
Many football fans, and their numbers probably outnumber conservative Muslims, now say they would not vote for Ganjar, blaming him for depriving Indonesia of hosting a prestigious international sporting event. The latest LSI survey reflects this. The PDI-P has the automatic right to self-nominate a presidential candidate with enough seats in the House to meet the threshold.
Prabowo received further impetus with the apparent endorsement of Jokowi, who met with the five grand coalition party leaders. Although Jokowi does not control any political party, he has a huge following who will give their votes to the candidate who has his blessing.
The constitution bars Jokowi from running for a third term, but his interests in the 2024 race are to ensure that his successor would protect his legacy, including pursuing the controversial and costly plan to move the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new town being developed from a forested area in East Kalimantan.
Prabowo presented himself as the candidate who would protect Jokowi’s legacy.
Despite their rivalry in the last two elections, Prabowo has been loyal to the president as a cabinet member. He was careful not to be seen in opposition to Jokowi on any issue. Unlike Ganjar, he refrained from commenting on Indonesia’s hosting of the U-20 World Cup which would have seen the participation of Israel, a country with which Indonesia has no diplomatic relations.
Jokowi previously attempted to pair Prabowo with Ganjar to run on a ticket, summoning them to the presidential palace. Their recent joint appearances at public events have fueled rumors.
PDI-P insiders insisted that if they were to run together, Ganjar should run for president, giving Prabowo the post of vice president with additional powers, including the defense portfolio.
But now that Prabowo is in the lead according to the LSI survey, he is unlikely to settle for second place. The pairing of Ganjar and Prabowo is no longer in the cards.
The election is still 10 months away, and coalitions of parties, formed with the aim of selecting presidential candidates, may still crumble, especially when parties find themselves clashing in legislative elections. , which will take place simultaneously with the presidential election on February 14, 2024. For most parties, winning seats in the national and local legislative elections is far more important than the presidential election.
The field in the presidential race may still change before the official nomination closes in November. The current favorites, including Prabowo, might not even make it to the nomination stage.
What we heard
According to a PAN politician, Zulkifli Hassan told Prabowo that the presidential election of 2024 is a golden opportunity for the President of Gerindra as he has the blessing of President Jokowi. The politician further said that the PAN would support Prabowo because they had already worked together in the previous two presidential elections.
Prabowo also prepared the logistics for his campaign. One of his close aides revealed that he met Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who suggested that Prabowo should partner with Erick as they have strong financial backing. However, Prabowo reportedly said he could handle the logistics himself and was confident of winning the election.
Another source said that Prabowo also counts on the support of his brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is a businessman and owner of the Arsari group, which operates in the mining and forestry sectors. Hashim also owns several other businesses near the capital, including a water project worth US$330 million under PT Arsari Tirta Pradana.
Disclaimer
This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:
Policy
- Another day, another test for the integrity of Firli Bahuri
- Sandiaga Uno joins PPP for political comeback
- Meranti island regent arrested for bribery
Business and economy
- BPKP audit forces modernization of retired KCI train cars despite hurdles
- Indihome merges with Telkomsel for fixed-mobile convergence
- New Task Force to Investigate Suspicious Rs 189 Trillion Gold Trade
- GoTo struggles to break even as loss widens, stocks plunge
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/04/17/analysis-prabowo-the-comeback-kid-of-the-2024-elections.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Reviews | The United States must relearn how to tell its story to the world
- Men’s tennis walks out of Cal Poly to end regular season
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns society to prepare for the impact of AI acceleration
- Ukraine says it finds more Chinese components in Russian weapons
- British Government “Promoting Scotland in New York”
- Slovenia stages comeback to beat Romania in postponed Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
- Letters from the Metro, April 14: Rest In Peace, Mary Quant | UK News
- Why are people with intellectual disabilities clinically vulnerable to COVID-19?
- Modi government’s silence on Satya Pal Maliks revelations continues, as opposition questions Modi
- (Part 4) The Trek: Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- Statin use reduces stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation
- Koe wins Princess Auto Players Championship men’s title in comeback win