Analysis: Prabowo, the kid returning from the 2024 elections – University

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon, April 17, 2023





07:00

0

0de7eba49861a560f8b2ec6fa5b0dce3

4

Academia

the-brief

Free



Until last week, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto had come under pressure from inside and outside his Gerindra party to quit the 2024 presidential race as all surveys showed an overwhelming majority that he could not beat either of the other two likely contenders, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan.

If he ignores what these polls have told him, he risks going down in Indonesian political history as a triple loser, a national record, perhaps even a world one. He lost his presidential bids in 2014 and 2019, both times to Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. This will actually be his fourth loss if you count 2009 where he ran as Megawati Sukarnoputri’s running mate and lost that one too.

Others have cited his health and temper as reasons the 71-year-old former army general dropped out of the 2024 race. Basically, the polls are telling him to forget about it and save himself big embarrassment. . But now the table seems to have been turned and his campaign team is invigorated.

Two factors explain this: Ganjar, who previously led all opinion polls, is paying a heavy price for pushing FIFA to cancel the hosting of Indonesia in May, and the formation of a large alliance of five political parties. , with Prabowo as the presidential candidate.

A new opinion poll released Monday by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) placed Prabowo in the lead in a three-horse racing simulation, garnering 30.3% support out of 1,229 respondents, ahead of Ganjar with 26.9. % and Anies with 25.3%. Compared to the last survey in March, its gain came almost entirely from Ganjar, which saw its share of support fall by 8 percentage points.

The LSI is one of the major survey agencies that regularly releases opinion poll results, and most of them agree on where to place Prabowo, Anies and Ganjar, with slight variations. in percentages. Most had placed Ganjar and Anies as the top two contenders who would advance to the second round in the unlikely event that a candidate wins a simple majority in the first round.

In 2019, Prabowo lost to Jokowi but still won 45% of the votes. He has since lost many of those supporters who were dismayed by his decision to join Jokowi’s cabinet after losing the 2019 election. Many supporters, especially Muslim conservatives, are casting their votes over Anies.

Prabowo is almost certain to land a presidential ticket, having the support of his own Gerindra party and the Nation Awakening Party (PKB). His position was strengthened last week when three parties, the Golkar, the United Development Party (PPP) and the National Mandate Party (PAN), joined to form a grand coalition. If one or two sides defected, he would still have enough support to win the ticket. Anies is also almost assured of a ticket, with endorsements coming from the NasDem party, the Democratic Party and the Justice and Welfare Party (PKS).

What else

Presidential nominations must come from a political party, or coalition of parties, that controls at least 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives.

Ganjar, despite his popularity before the U-20 football scandal, is still awaiting news from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P). Party leader Megawati Soekarnoputri holds back the announcement of the presidential candidate, torn between Ganjar and her daughter Puan Maharani, the Speaker of the House who has consistently scored low in all opinion polls.

Many football fans, and their numbers probably outnumber conservative Muslims, now say they would not vote for Ganjar, blaming him for depriving Indonesia of hosting a prestigious international sporting event. The latest LSI survey reflects this. The PDI-P has the automatic right to self-nominate a presidential candidate with enough seats in the House to meet the threshold.

Prabowo received further impetus with the apparent endorsement of Jokowi, who met with the five grand coalition party leaders. Although Jokowi does not control any political party, he has a huge following who will give their votes to the candidate who has his blessing.

The constitution bars Jokowi from running for a third term, but his interests in the 2024 race are to ensure that his successor would protect his legacy, including pursuing the controversial and costly plan to move the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new town being developed from a forested area in East Kalimantan.

Prabowo presented himself as the candidate who would protect Jokowi’s legacy.

Despite their rivalry in the last two elections, Prabowo has been loyal to the president as a cabinet member. He was careful not to be seen in opposition to Jokowi on any issue. Unlike Ganjar, he refrained from commenting on Indonesia’s hosting of the U-20 World Cup which would have seen the participation of Israel, a country with which Indonesia has no diplomatic relations.

Jokowi previously attempted to pair Prabowo with Ganjar to run on a ticket, summoning them to the presidential palace. Their recent joint appearances at public events have fueled rumors.

PDI-P insiders insisted that if they were to run together, Ganjar should run for president, giving Prabowo the post of vice president with additional powers, including the defense portfolio.

But now that Prabowo is in the lead according to the LSI survey, he is unlikely to settle for second place. The pairing of Ganjar and Prabowo is no longer in the cards.

The election is still 10 months away, and coalitions of parties, formed with the aim of selecting presidential candidates, may still crumble, especially when parties find themselves clashing in legislative elections. , which will take place simultaneously with the presidential election on February 14, 2024. For most parties, winning seats in the national and local legislative elections is far more important than the presidential election.

The field in the presidential race may still change before the official nomination closes in November. The current favorites, including Prabowo, might not even make it to the nomination stage.

What we heard

According to a PAN politician, Zulkifli Hassan told Prabowo that the presidential election of 2024 is a golden opportunity for the President of Gerindra as he has the blessing of President Jokowi. The politician further said that the PAN would support Prabowo because they had already worked together in the previous two presidential elections.

Prabowo also prepared the logistics for his campaign. One of his close aides revealed that he met Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who suggested that Prabowo should partner with Erick as they have strong financial backing. However, Prabowo reportedly said he could handle the logistics himself and was confident of winning the election.

Another source said that Prabowo also counts on the support of his brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is a businessman and owner of the Arsari group, which operates in the mining and forestry sectors. Hashim also owns several other businesses near the capital, including a water project worth US$330 million under PT Arsari Tirta Pradana.

Disclaimer

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post to serve the latest comprehensive and reliable analysis on the political and business landscape of Indonesia. Access the latest edition of Southeast Backgrounder to read the articles listed below:

Policy

Business and economy



