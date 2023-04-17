Politics
Peter Dutton clings to populism in a country that rejects it
We are already seeing the Trump effect on the foreign policy positions of his Republican rivals. His main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has made it clear that Ukraine’s defense should not be a US priority. Vladimir Putin therefore continues to get a good return on investment for his interference in the 2016 US presidential election, not least because Trumpism no longer needs Trump as a host.
Across the Atlantic, Britain will remain a Brexit nation, despite the economic self-harm it continues to inflict. Make Brexit Work has become a mantra of necessity for Britain’s Labor Party, which will contest the next general election chained to a policy of European estrangement that it knows is crippling the country. The continuing effect of the 2016 policy makes it difficult for the party to advocate even near-membership of the European Union. Labor would likely lose even more working class seats.
Loading
We are already seeing the geopolitical fallout from Brexit. American diplomats have always feared this could erode the transatlantic alliance, in part because Washington would no longer have its closest ally working on its behalf in Brussels. And it turned out. Following his controversial visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for Europe to have strategic autonomy and avoid being drawn into a conflict between the United States and China in About Taiwan.
As for US-China relations, it’s hard to envision a return to the pre-2016 framework: the carefully calibrated balance of cooperation and competition that coexisted before Trump began slamming Beijing for its rape of the America and that Xi Jinping does not become more bellicose in pursuit of his own nationalist vision to make China great again. Bidens’ anti-China rhetoric may not be as sharp as Trump’s, but his policies, such as cutting off some semiconductor chips from Beijing, have been harsher.
This is where Australia fits into this narrative. In the conduct of its foreign affairs, the backlash of 2016 has been profound. After all, the AUKUS security pact was driven by a Democratic administration determined to get tough on China largely for strategic but also domestic political reasons and by a British government fearful of international irrelevance post-Brexit. .
Loading
In the post-2016 world, AUKUS has also become more of a bet for Australia due to the unpredictability of US politics and the possibility that Trump, or someone like him, could once again become Commander-in-Chief. The reliability of the Americas as an ally that has always been overestimated is no longer a given.
In Australian domestic politics, however, the story is very different. My sense is that the 2022 federal election marked a complete rejection of 2016-style politics, whether it took the form of Scott Morrison’s post-truth or Clive Palmers’ billionaire populism.
This is why Peter Dutton’s hard-line conservatism is so politically confusing. His characterization of the Indigenous voice in parliament as a voice from Canberra, with its anti-establishment and anti-elitist echoes of 2016, will no doubt resonate with many. But at a time when so many conservative constituencies have embraced the teal and rejected the Trumpian, making the Liberal Party more illiberal feels like such an outdated play.
Australian politics still has a 2022 vibe. For liberals, it no longer makes sense to party like it’s 2016.
