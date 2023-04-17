Peter Dutton clings to populism in a country that rejects it

We are already seeing the Trump effect on the foreign policy positions of his Republican rivals. His main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has made it clear that Ukraine’s defense should not be a US priority. Vladimir Putin therefore continues to get a good return on investment for his interference in the 2016 US presidential election, not least because Trumpism no longer needs Trump as a host.

Across the Atlantic, Britain will remain a Brexit nation, despite the economic self-harm it continues to inflict. Make Brexit Work has become a mantra of necessity for Britain’s Labor Party, which will contest the next general election chained to a policy of European estrangement that it knows is crippling the country. The continuing effect of the 2016 policy makes it difficult for the party to advocate even near-membership of the European Union. Labor would likely lose even more working class seats.

We are already seeing the geopolitical fallout from Brexit. American diplomats have always feared this could erode the transatlantic alliance, in part because Washington would no longer have its closest ally working on its behalf in Brussels. And it turned out. Following his controversial visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for Europe to have strategic autonomy and avoid being drawn into a conflict between the United States and China in About Taiwan.

As for US-China relations, it’s hard to envision a return to the pre-2016 framework: the carefully calibrated balance of cooperation and competition that coexisted before Trump began slamming Beijing for its rape of the America and that Xi Jinping does not become more bellicose in pursuit of his own nationalist vision to make China great again. Bidens’ anti-China rhetoric may not be as sharp as Trump’s, but his policies, such as cutting off some semiconductor chips from Beijing, have been harsher.