New campaign launched to study Xi’s thought

LI MIN/CHINA DAILY



The party moves forward with problem solving, decision making

When the Communist Party of China launched a Party-wide thematic education campaign this month, international attention focused on what the academic curriculum means to its 96 million members and how the campaign will affect the world’s second largest economy.

As part of the campaign to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of the New Era, the CCP has launched a new campaign of research and investigation with the aim of resolving new problems and to serve scientific decision-making.

The launch of a campaign centered on new Party theories is deemed of paramount importance and urgency for the CPC, as it comes at a crucial time to advance national rejuvenation through China’s road to modernization. in the midst of new challenges arising from national and international situations.

Analysts said the campaign will empower Party members with the CCP’s new theories, help the whole Party achieve unity of thought, will and action, and ultimately to ensure that it strengthens its solidarity and better guides the Chinese people to forge ahead on a new journey.

Charles Onunaiju, director of the Center for Chinese Studies in Nigeria, said Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, as a fundamental guideline of China’s governance philosophy, reflects the way whose CCP seeks to modernize its system of governance and actively participate in global governance.

The Thought was established as the guiding ideology of the entire Party at the 19th CPC National Congress, and has become the CPC’s “new compass” to govern the nation, Onunaiju said.

In 2012, the 18th CPC National Congress was a landmark event as it considered the real challenges facing China and drew up a governance plan, launching a new decade for the Party.

After the Congress, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its center, the Party has made remarkable achievements in a wide range of fields. These include strengthening internal discipline, stimulating high-quality socio-economic development and promoting the democratization of international relations, stressing the importance of scientific and democratic governance of the CCP for China’s modernization and for world peace and development.

The Thought covers various fields, including reform, development, social stability, internal affairs, foreign relations, national defense and governance of Party, State and military, which constitute a comprehensive scientific system .

Explaining the campaign and how to carry it out, Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said the Party faces complex situations at home and abroad on the new journey into the new era, with difficult tasks related to domestic reform, development and stability. , as well as the uncertain and unpredictable risks and challenges that lie ahead.

Chairing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on March 31, Xi said the purpose of studying Thought lies in its application. Efforts should be made to use the Thought to achieve new progress and breakthroughs in China’s modernization, resolve conflicts and issues related to socio-economic development, prevent and defuse major risks, and advance full self-reliance and party discipline, he said.

Liu Jianguo, director of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that guided by Thought, Chinese technological innovation has made great progress over the past decade.

As one of the leading scientific research institutions in China, its institutes will build the confidence to overcome the difficulties of core technology in key areas and strive to further contribute to technological progress for the development of high quality. of the country, Liu told the Xinhua news agency.

Zhang Jian, a professor with the School of Marxism at Nankai University in Tianjin, said he wanted to use the nation’s great achievements in the new era as examples to let the public understand in depth why the CCP is so capable, why Marxism works, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics excels. Zhang is a member of the team responsible for promoting the Guiding Principles of the 20th CPC National Congress nationwide.

Tradition of learning

Xi has repeatedly said that the Chinese Communists have relied on continuous learning to get to where they are today, and that will inevitably continue to be the case in the future.

Generations of leaders have paid great attention to intra-party education to make the CCP a political party committed to learning in order to equip its members and officials with strong political beliefs, theoretical mindsets and the latest essential skills to govern the country over the long term and better serve the people.

Based on such a tradition, the CCP has made it a regular practice and an institutionalized requirement for all Party members to acquire a sound grasp of the Party Constitution, Party regulations and major related policies, to respect the norms of the Party and to build themselves in a Marxist apprenticeship. to party.

Wei Qiang, associate professor at Chongqing University’s School of Marxism, said looking back at the history of the Party’s struggle over the past century, the CCP has grown through continuous learning. , and it is valuable historical experience for the Party to attach importance to learning and being good at learning.

Through education campaigns, the CPC can realize unified thinking and coordinated actions, and pool the strengths of its members to overcome difficulties on the road ahead, Wei said.

To put into practice the Party’s theoretical achievements in innovation, the CPC Central Committee called on all Party members to focus on the pursuit of high-quality development, which is the main task of building a modern socialist country in all respects. They should also improve their performance in practice with improved theoretical knowledge and solve development problems through in-depth research.

Investigation and research

On April 3, Xi said at a thematic education campaign meeting that all Party members should go to the local level and apply the CCP’s new theories to analyze new situations and solve new problems.

In accordance with these instructions, Party officials at various levels have engaged in extensive research and study, showing that the CCP is down to earth to ensure a good start for Chinese modernization.

In addition to nationwide inspection or research visits by senior Party and government officials, CCP officials at the provincial and lower levels visited enterprises, commercial streets and factories, and held talks with entrepreneurs. and business owners.

Conducting research and studies is part of the CPC’s heritage and reflects the Party’s people-centered development philosophy and its dedication to serving the people wholeheartedly.

Engaging in further research and study will help CCP cadres learn more about people’s pressing concerns, and identify and address the essence of difficult issues in various fields, such as innovation, reform and openness, observers said.

The problem-oriented effort shows that the CPC is committed to addressing bottlenecks and impediments to development and to making solid progress in the modernization effort, ensuring success by maintaining close ties with people, building on them and mobilizing their initiative, enthusiasm and creativity, they said.

Sun Qingju, a researcher with the Xi Jinping Thought Center on New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said putting people first and supporting people-centered development are fundamentals of thought.

In an article published in People’s Daily, Sun said Xi devotes himself to the interests of the people, pays great attention to their welfare, and has a sincere sentimental attachment to people’s happiness and hardship.

Supporting people-centered development is not only a theoretical plea to serve the people wholeheartedly, but accounts for the value of the Party’s governance philosophy, in which everything is for the benefit of the people, Sun said.