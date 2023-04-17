Joko Widodo and First Lady visit Hannover City Hall in Germany – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited Hannover City Hall, or the City Hall of Hannover, Germany, during their state visit to the country on Sunday (16/4). According to a press release received in Jakarta on Monday morning, the president and first lady arrived at the scene around 5:05 p.m. local time and were greeted by Hanover Mayor Belit Onay and his wife Derya Onay. After that, President Jokowi and the First Lady entered the city hall building which has a typical European architecture and received a brief explanation about Hanover from the mayor by showing a diorama of the city. Afterwards, President Jokowi and the Mayor of Hanover went up the stairs to the office to chat for a while. After that, President Jokowi and the First Lady headed to Rasstube Hall to sign State Capital Golden Book. In his statement, the Mayor of Hannover expressed his gratitude for President Jokowi’s visit and Indonesia’s contribution as an official partner country to the Hannover Messe 2023 event, which is the largest industrial exhibition in Europe. Onay also appreciated Indonesia’s commitment to the success of the exhibition. “Once again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Mr. President for Indonesia’s extraordinary contribution as a partner country to the success of Hannover Messe. Indonesia’s commitment is highly appreciated,” Onay said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sulteng.antaranews.com/berita/266856/joko-widodo-dan-ibu-negara-kunjungi-balai-kota-hannover-di-jerman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related