Turkey quake survivors fear being left out of May vote





ANKARA: Ali, a 23-year-old student, lost everything in the Turkiyes earthquake. His parents have disappeared and his old hometown, Antakya, is in ruins.

To retaliate, Ali, who like many survivors refuses to give his full name, has launched a campaign for the more than 3 million people displaced by the February disaster to vote in next month’s general election.

The May 14 poll promises to be perilous for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a dominating leader forced into the unusual position of apologizing for his government’s response to Turkey’s worst disaster in modern times.

Rescuers and medics took days to reach some ravaged areas, creating a sense of abandonment and angering officials over a death toll that topped 50,000.

It’s important to reflect that anger at the ballot box, said Ali, who now lives in Ankara. With friends, he launched an appeal on Twitter asking political parties to pay the bus tickets of students who had to leave Antakya but want to return to vote.

The main opposition party, the CHP, pledged its support.

People who sought refuge in cities like Ankara, Istanbul and Mersin on Turkey’s southern coast had until April 2 to register their new voting address.

Those who missed must return to their ruined cities to vote. Erdogan’s opponents view the early deadline as a secret government effort to suppress protest voting.

People have lost loved ones and everything that was precious to them. Most were in no condition to attend to their voter registration, said Ali Oztunc, a CHP MP representing Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Only 50,000 of the 820,000 registered voters in Kahramanmaras have been able to change their registration, according to Oztunc, which estimates that half of the province’s residents have left.

This means that hundreds of thousands of people will somehow have to find their way home to participate in what is widely considered to be Turkiyes’ most important election in its post-Ottoman history.

It’s impossible to transport that many people, Oztunc said.

It would take thousands of buses and that would create a giant traffic jam. No party can organize this.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the opposition co-candidate in the razor’s edge vote.

The vice-president of the party, Onursal Adiguzel, openly accuses the leaders of trying to curb the participation of the displaced.

Authorities could have extended the deadline to help with registration, Adiguzel said.

But they are afraid of the victims, he says. They do everything to prevent the vote.

Forced to leave Kahramanmaras, father-of-two Abdullah said he was actively discouraged by officials from changing his registration address.

I was told that I would lose my rights to public assistance to earthquake victims, Abdullah said in his temporary residence in Ankara.

So I kept my address in Kahramanmaras. But I don’t know how I will be able to go there and vote.

In a shelter in the suburbs of Ankara, only 120 of the 525 displaced families had taken the necessary steps to change their legal address.

Eymen Gassaloglu, 34, who lives in the shelter with her two daughters, was determined to return to Antakya on election day, even if it meant sleeping in a tent.

This is about my future, said Gassaloglu. I will vote no matter what.

Some said returning to the province would also give them the opportunity to monitor the vote and report any irregularities.

Erdogans’ critics fear voter rolls may include people who are missing but not officially declared dead, creating room for manipulation by election officials.

Authorities do not openly disclose the number of missing persons. This is a concern, said Adiguzel, vice president of the CHP.

Ozgur Yusuf Kavukcu, 45, managed to register to vote in Ankara. But most of his friends will have to return to Antakya, a ghost town where only a tiny fraction of the buildings survived unscathed.

I think free elections are impossible under such conditions, Kavukcu said.

But there is no other choice. We have already lost a lot with the earthquake. Losing the expression of our free will would be another disaster.

