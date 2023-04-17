Watch – Jamie Foxx impersonates Donald Trump in throwback video with Snoop Dogg | Hollywood





Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is recovering from undisclosed ‘medical complications’ at an Atlanta hospital. He was filming the Netflix movie, Back in Action” and suddenly developed health issues that required him to be hospitalized.

Donald Trump (left); Jamie Foxx (Twitter)

Meanwhile, an old video of Foxx mockingly impersonating Donald Trump, with star rapper Snoop Dogg in attendance, is making the rounds on the internet.

In the Rap Radar Podcast video during promotions for the movie “Day Shift”, Foxx nails Trump’s impression and sounds like the former US President.

In typical Trump style and voice, Foxx says “There’s a lot of great people on both sides. A lot of great people on both sides.” and the two men present around him burst out laughing while Dogg gives a wry smile.

Foxx continues: “I know Harry O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me then. Now he can vote for me when out.” The Oscar-winning actor copies Trump’s voice so precisely that it’s hard to tell it from the person’s real voice if you listen to it without watching the video to begin with.

During the video, Foxx pulls Dogg’s leg and continues to look like Trump. He says “I love Snoop DO Double-G. A great person.”

Just then, one of the men asks him “Trump, do you like death row records?”. Foxx in the tone of Trump replies: “I love death row records. I love death r…”.

The “Django Unchained” actor then mimics Trump’s “Excuse me” statement. Foxx pretends to talk to the media and says “Excuse me. Fake news. I love death row”. At this point, Dogg is seen cheering for Foxx’s hilarious performance. Even Foxx is seen laughing at his jokes.

One of the men poses as an interviewer and asks “What’s your favorite death row record, Mr. Trump?”. Foxx said “Everyone. I love death row tapes. Don’t try to corner me. You just see what he just… Excuse me. Fake news.” At this point in the video, the other man is seen punching Foxx for being an absolute cracker.

“They tried to give me the virus!, I beat the virus!” Foxx says, recreating Trump’s speech. He then talks to the men and leaves[Trump] said “they” tried to… they tried to transmit the virus to him. who are they?. Foxx says “So the motherfucker said ‘I beat the virus!’ Everyone was like ‘F**k yeah! he beat him! damn Trump, boy.”

