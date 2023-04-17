Putin meets Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow





MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China's Defense Minister on Sunday, stressing Beijing strengthens its engagement with Moscowon which he has largely aligned his foreign policy in an effort to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies. Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met General Li Shangfu less than a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit in Moscow. China has refused to criticize Russia's military actions in Ukraine and accuses the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow. But China's foreign minister said last week that China would not help Russia with weapons, as feared by the United States and other Western allies. Officially, China remains neutral in the Ukrainian conflict. However, Trip to Xi highlighted how China is increasingly becoming the main partner in the relationship, as it provides Russia with political cover and an economic lifeline during the Ukrainian conflict. In comments opening the meeting, Putin praised the general development of Russian-Chinese relations. We also work actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the region of the Extreme East and Europe, and at sea, on land and in the air, he said, according to the Kremlin. Li said the relations between the countries surpassed the military-political unions of the Cold War era. They are based on the principles of non-alignment and are very stable.

