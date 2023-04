Donald Trump urges Republican donors to hand him over to the White House

Former President Donald Trump spoke to wealthy GOP donors at a weekend Republican National Committee retreat in Tennessee, explaining why they should back his campaign with money to put him back in the game. oval office.

Speaking behind closed doors at the Nashvilles Four Seasons Hotel, Mr Trump largely ignores the 2020 election grievances that typically dominate his public speeches in exchange for a more forward-looking case, according to snippets reported by media outlets.

He said giving him another term would make the Republican Party an unstoppable juggernaut that will dominate American politics for generations to come and that the old Republican Party is gone and will never return, according to Politico.

Republicans were a party known for starting wars abroad, cutting Social Security and Medicare at home and pushing for mass amnesty for illegal aliens, Trump said.

In a reversal, he leaned heavily on early voting and mail-in voting, methods dominated by Democrats and previously discouraged by Mr Trump.

He said the GOP needs all the votes we can get sooner or later, according to The Washington Post.

Our goal will be to vote in one day with only paper ballots. But until that day, the Republican Party and the RNC must compete using all legal means to win, Mr Trump said.

That means overwhelming the left with mail-in votes, early votes and Election Day votes. Where we can’t get rid of drop boxes, we need them in every church and veteran center. And until we can eliminate ballot harvesting, we must become masters of ballot harvesting, he explained.

The former president touched on a myriad of other topics during his roughly hour-long speech, including his dominating poll numbers against expected challengers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He promised as president to address critical race theory, vaccine requirements, drug cartels and the war in Ukraine and he also promised the Justice Department would prosecute prosecutors’ offices marxists.

The speech came as Mr. Trump’s frontrunner status was questioned by some GOP members over his growing legal troubles, the latest being felony charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Mr. Bragg leveled the accusations of silent payments, which he says violate commercial reporting and campaign finance laws, to women ahead of the 2016 election to stifle news of alleged extramarital affairs.

He is also under investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Still, Mr. Trump leads an average of nearly 29 points in recent polls over Mr. DeSantis, who did not attend the donor retreat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/apr/16/donald-trump-pitches-republican-donors-putting-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related