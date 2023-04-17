Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?

A month before Turkey goes to the polls on May 14, the country’s inflation crisis is a major campaign theme as the six main opposition parties rally around Kemal Kilicdaroglu to create the strongest challenge strong ever thrown at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But analysts say dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s economic handling will not automatically translate into votes for Kilicdaroglu, especially given the prominence of cultural issues in Turkish politics.

It was telling that Erdogan focused on economic promises when he finally launched his presidential election campaign on April 11, more than two weeks after secular CHP leader Kilicdaroglu. Well, bring inflation down to single digits and save our country from this problem for good, President Erdogan told supporters at a stadium in Ankara.

Turkey indeed needs to be spared from inflation. While growth is robustthe most recent official statistics show inflation in progress over 50% year-on-year in March, after hitting a quarter-century peak of over 85% in October.

There is little doubt that the real numbers are much higher: it is very clear that the government has played with the numbers; the actual experience of ordinary citizens is considerably more dire, said Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey specialist at St. Lawrence University and the Project on Middle Eastern Democracy in Washington, DC.

The Turkish lira fell to one historically low against the dollar in March, the latest of its periodic meltdowns in the monetary and inflationary crisis that has rocked the Turkish economy since 2018.

experts blame the crisis on Erdogan’s belief against all economic evidence that high interest rates fuel inflation, prompting him to cut rates when tight monetary policy is needed to reduce inflation.

Really awful

All of this marks a colossal change from the economic outlook of the early years of Erdogan’s rule, when Western commentators touted him as a forward-thinking reformer.

Erdogan’s moderate Islamist party, the AKP, achieved an extraordinary feat in the 2003 Turkish elections, overcoming the secular hegemony cemented in the 1920s by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Turkey’s 2001 economic crisis was a major factor in the AKP’s victory and when Erdogan became prime minister in 2003, he set about reviving the economy and turning it into a powerhouse.

Buoyed by IMF support and buoyant conditions in Europe, Turkish GDP growth on average 7.2% from 2002 to 2007. Many voters in Erdogan’s central constituency, drawn from working class and socially conservative Muslim backgrounds in the heartland of Anatolia, the Asian part of Turkey, joined the ranks of the middle class.

But over the past five years, inflation and the currency crisis have affected all segments of Turkish society, from the Europhile bourgeoisie of Istanbul to the pious working-class voters of the heartland of Anatolia.

The daily life of Turkish citizens is compressed in very fundamental ways, Eissenstat said. People who consider themselves to be middle class have great difficulty maintaining a basic standard of living. And for the vast majority of Turks who live week to week and month to month at the best of times, the situation has become truly dire; the simple act of putting food on the table has become a major struggle.

Unreliable polls?

Polls suggest the president is losing support in the current economic climate. Erdogan and the AKP have been re-elected several times over the past twenty years, but the latest Mediapoll survey puts Kilicdaroglu slightly ahead for the first round, at 42.6% compared to Erdogan’s 41.1%.

I want change, said Selman Deveci, a voter in Konya, a traditionally pro-AKP territory in the heart of Anatolia. FinancialTimes. They screwed up the economy.

But Deveci wasn’t impressed by the opposition either: I don’t trust them.

Analysts speak of this attitude of disillusion with Erdogan, but skepticism about the opposition seems to be quite widespread, casting doubt on Kilicdaroglu’s head in some polls.

I’m not sure I have much faith in the polls, Eissenstat said. A lot of outside observers tend to assume that…because the economic situation is bad, people will jump ship, but not necessarily. I suspect that a fair number of AKP voters will return to it, having flirted with the idea of ​​doing something else.

After all, many Western observers last time underestimated Erdogan, expecting in 2018 then-CHP leader Muharrem Ince to push the president to a runoff after a heated campaign. In the end, Erdogan won the necessary majority in the first round with 53%, winning 10 million more votes than Ince.

Culture War

The consequence of economics in determining elections is one of the oldest rules of politics, most famously summed up by the cliché It’s economics, stupid!, a staff mantra created by Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist James Carville during the successful challenge to George HW Bush for the U.S. Presidency amid the 1992 recession. But not all election campaigns take place in the kind of context that the United States had in 1992, when pervasive political tribalism was confined to its past and future.

A crack has run through Turkish society since the early 1920s, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk severed the deep ties between Islam and politics that characterized the Ottoman Empire.

After coming to power, Erdogan slowly but surely brought Islam back to the heart of Turkish public life, eroding the power of Kemalism (so named for the secular philosophy espoused by the republic’s founder) and the deep military-judicial connection of the state that had long buttressed it.

THE anger Turkey’s mostly metropolitan secularists drew international attention during the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul, but Erdogan retained his popularity among his millions of supporters in the heart of Anatolia, many of whom hailed his triumph over the old establishment.

This cultural divide has many different characteristics from those seen in Europe and the United States. But the culture war stuff is important in Turkey as it is in the West, Eissenstat pointed out.

And the technological changes of the last decade amplify this phenomenon, he added: In a world of social media where we discover the world through the sources of information of our political choices, the identification and the Political ideologies play a more important role than before in voting behavior, as we have seen. not only in Turkey but in France, the United States and the United Kingdom.

That said, as a presidential candidate bringing together a heterogeneous bloc of opposition parties, Kilicdaroglu took a much more pragmatic stance on Turkey’s culture wars than his CHP predecessors.

Last year, Kilicdaroglu changed the CHP’s position on women’s headscarves, a totemic issue in Turkish politics. Ataturk had discouraged the wearing of the headscarf in the 1920s and his successors gradually introduced explicit prohibitions applicable in public institutions, which Erdogan later reversed in stages.

Not only did Kilicdaroglu say the CHP had made mistakes in the past in supporting restrictions on the wearing of headscarves, but he also endorsed a constitutional amendment confirming women’s right to wear them.

This strategy will make it easier for Kilicdaroglu to focus on the economy, suggested Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Funds. The cThe culture war is the main driver of Turkish politics, but not the only onehe said. Kilicdaroglu mitigated the impact of polarisation with his cuntvsilatory speech. SO THE the economy will play a bigger role than usual in these elections.

Back to Orthodoxy?

The Kilicdaroglu Economic Platform is a return to orthodox monetary policy and central bank independence. Beyond that, the opposition has avoided going into the smallest details of economic policy.

But while this is a simple answer to the inflationary crisis, the return to economic orthodoxy is not such an easy sell for the Turkish opposition.

The opposition promises a return to trust and normalcy, but their problem is that trust and normalcy require short-term pain, Eissenstat noted. That means they prefer to keep the conversation going about how Turkey got into this mess, keeping the election as a referendum on Erdogan, without too many questions about what the ruling opposition would look like.”

Building economic confidence and getting back to basics of governance is what Turkey needs, he concluded. But that wouldn’t necessarily be popular or easy.