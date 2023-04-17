Politics
Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?
A month before Turkey goes to the polls on May 14, the country’s inflation crisis is a major campaign theme as the six main opposition parties rally around Kemal Kilicdaroglu to create the strongest challenge strong ever thrown at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But analysts say dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s economic handling will not automatically translate into votes for Kilicdaroglu, especially given the prominence of cultural issues in Turkish politics.
It was telling that Erdogan focused on economic promises when he finally launched his presidential election campaign on April 11, more than two weeks after secular CHP leader Kilicdaroglu. Well, bring inflation down to single digits and save our country from this problem for good, President Erdogan told supporters at a stadium in Ankara.
Turkey indeed needs to be spared from inflation. While growth is robustthe most recent official statistics show inflation in progress over 50% year-on-year in March, after hitting a quarter-century peak of over 85% in October.
There is little doubt that the real numbers are much higher: it is very clear that the government has played with the numbers; the actual experience of ordinary citizens is considerably more dire, said Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey specialist at St. Lawrence University and the Project on Middle Eastern Democracy in Washington, DC.
The Turkish lira fell to one historically low against the dollar in March, the latest of its periodic meltdowns in the monetary and inflationary crisis that has rocked the Turkish economy since 2018.
experts blame the crisis on Erdogan’s belief against all economic evidence that high interest rates fuel inflation, prompting him to cut rates when tight monetary policy is needed to reduce inflation.
Really awful
All of this marks a colossal change from the economic outlook of the early years of Erdogan’s rule, when Western commentators touted him as a forward-thinking reformer.
Erdogan’s moderate Islamist party, the AKP, achieved an extraordinary feat in the 2003 Turkish elections, overcoming the secular hegemony cemented in the 1920s by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Turkey’s 2001 economic crisis was a major factor in the AKP’s victory and when Erdogan became prime minister in 2003, he set about reviving the economy and turning it into a powerhouse.
Buoyed by IMF support and buoyant conditions in Europe, Turkish GDP growth on average 7.2% from 2002 to 2007. Many voters in Erdogan’s central constituency, drawn from working class and socially conservative Muslim backgrounds in the heartland of Anatolia, the Asian part of Turkey, joined the ranks of the middle class.
But over the past five years, inflation and the currency crisis have affected all segments of Turkish society, from the Europhile bourgeoisie of Istanbul to the pious working-class voters of the heartland of Anatolia.
The daily life of Turkish citizens is compressed in very fundamental ways, Eissenstat said. People who consider themselves to be middle class have great difficulty maintaining a basic standard of living. And for the vast majority of Turks who live week to week and month to month at the best of times, the situation has become truly dire; the simple act of putting food on the table has become a major struggle.
Unreliable polls?
Polls suggest the president is losing support in the current economic climate. Erdogan and the AKP have been re-elected several times over the past twenty years, but the latest Mediapoll survey puts Kilicdaroglu slightly ahead for the first round, at 42.6% compared to Erdogan’s 41.1%.
I want change, said Selman Deveci, a voter in Konya, a traditionally pro-AKP territory in the heart of Anatolia. FinancialTimes. They screwed up the economy.
But Deveci wasn’t impressed by the opposition either: I don’t trust them.
Analysts speak of this attitude of disillusion with Erdogan, but skepticism about the opposition seems to be quite widespread, casting doubt on Kilicdaroglu’s head in some polls.
I’m not sure I have much faith in the polls, Eissenstat said. A lot of outside observers tend to assume that…because the economic situation is bad, people will jump ship, but not necessarily. I suspect that a fair number of AKP voters will return to it, having flirted with the idea of doing something else.
After all, many Western observers last time underestimated Erdogan, expecting in 2018 then-CHP leader Muharrem Ince to push the president to a runoff after a heated campaign. In the end, Erdogan won the necessary majority in the first round with 53%, winning 10 million more votes than Ince.
Culture War
The consequence of economics in determining elections is one of the oldest rules of politics, most famously summed up by the cliché It’s economics, stupid!, a staff mantra created by Bill Clinton’s campaign strategist James Carville during the successful challenge to George HW Bush for the U.S. Presidency amid the 1992 recession. But not all election campaigns take place in the kind of context that the United States had in 1992, when pervasive political tribalism was confined to its past and future.
A crack has run through Turkish society since the early 1920s, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk severed the deep ties between Islam and politics that characterized the Ottoman Empire.
After coming to power, Erdogan slowly but surely brought Islam back to the heart of Turkish public life, eroding the power of Kemalism (so named for the secular philosophy espoused by the republic’s founder) and the deep military-judicial connection of the state that had long buttressed it.
THE anger Turkey’s mostly metropolitan secularists drew international attention during the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul, but Erdogan retained his popularity among his millions of supporters in the heart of Anatolia, many of whom hailed his triumph over the old establishment.
This cultural divide has many different characteristics from those seen in Europe and the United States. But the culture war stuff is important in Turkey as it is in the West, Eissenstat pointed out.
And the technological changes of the last decade amplify this phenomenon, he added: In a world of social media where we discover the world through the sources of information of our political choices, the identification and the Political ideologies play a more important role than before in voting behavior, as we have seen. not only in Turkey but in France, the United States and the United Kingdom.
That said, as a presidential candidate bringing together a heterogeneous bloc of opposition parties, Kilicdaroglu took a much more pragmatic stance on Turkey’s culture wars than his CHP predecessors.
Last year, Kilicdaroglu changed the CHP’s position on women’s headscarves, a totemic issue in Turkish politics. Ataturk had discouraged the wearing of the headscarf in the 1920s and his successors gradually introduced explicit prohibitions applicable in public institutions, which Erdogan later reversed in stages.
Not only did Kilicdaroglu say the CHP had made mistakes in the past in supporting restrictions on the wearing of headscarves, but he also endorsed a constitutional amendment confirming women’s right to wear them.
This strategy will make it easier for Kilicdaroglu to focus on the economy, suggested Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Funds. The cThe culture war is the main driver of Turkish politics, but not the only onehe said. Kilicdaroglu mitigated the impact of polarisation with his cuntvsilatory speech. SO THE the economy will play a bigger role than usual in these elections.
Back to Orthodoxy?
The Kilicdaroglu Economic Platform is a return to orthodox monetary policy and central bank independence. Beyond that, the opposition has avoided going into the smallest details of economic policy.
But while this is a simple answer to the inflationary crisis, the return to economic orthodoxy is not such an easy sell for the Turkish opposition.
The opposition promises a return to trust and normalcy, but their problem is that trust and normalcy require short-term pain, Eissenstat noted. That means they prefer to keep the conversation going about how Turkey got into this mess, keeping the election as a referendum on Erdogan, without too many questions about what the ruling opposition would look like.”
Building economic confidence and getting back to basics of governance is what Turkey needs, he concluded. But that wouldn’t necessarily be popular or easy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230416-will-turkey-s-inflation-crisis-damage-erdogan-s-re-election-chances
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Response to key protection concerns in the aftermath of the February 2023 earthquake – Syrian Arab Republic
- Reviews | The United States must relearn how to tell its story to the world
- Men’s tennis walks out of Cal Poly to end regular season
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns society to prepare for the impact of AI acceleration
- Ukraine says it finds more Chinese components in Russian weapons
- British Government “Promoting Scotland in New York”
- Slovenia stages comeback to beat Romania in postponed Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
- Letters from the Metro, April 14: Rest In Peace, Mary Quant | UK News
- Why are people with intellectual disabilities clinically vulnerable to COVID-19?
- Modi government’s silence on Satya Pal Maliks revelations continues, as opposition questions Modi
- (Part 4) The Trek: Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- Statin use reduces stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation