Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party

RUnited Kingdom go to the polls on May 4, to vote in municipal elections that terrify Conservative party. He Brexit and its consequences left the conservatives more divided than ever, the party fragmenting into small factions while losing the confidence of the British electorate.

According to the agency’s latest survey YouGovonly 26% of the population choose to vote for conservative in the municipalities, while the workers will obtain a parliamentary majority with 46% of votes. Worse still are the figures that answer the question: who would you vote for if legislative elections were held tomorrow? Conservatives they will lose with meager 17% support and their rivals Labour Party They will win with 31% of the vote.

It is the result of a long series of defeats for the conservatives. His handling of the pandemic left much to be desired and the personal failures of Boris Johnsonwhich resulted in his resignation in July 2022, tarnished the reputation of the Conservative party by the ground. The poor management of his successor did not help either. Liz Trussthat in the 44 days that he lasted in office Hundi the British economistnor the long series of scandals perpetrated by party members.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak receives European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in LondonDan KitwoodAFP

But the biggest problem facing Conservative party is your sharp internal divisionwhich resulted from Brexit And it just kept getting worse. Currently, party members face constant conflicts between them and they cannot agree on the political direction of the British government now in the hands of Rishi Sunak. These are the different groups in which the party is divided and which exert strong internal pressure.

“Brexite” law

This faction is the right wing of the Conservative party, and its priorities are to reduce public debt, lower taxes and toughen immigration laws. Here settle several of the most outstanding stars of the Tory firmament: Jacob Rees Moggthe minister of the Interior Suella Bravermanand the fateful Liz Truss, which this group supported in its time. They are the conservatives Who else is defending Brexit? and who consider that the exit of the European Union it was good for him United Kingdom.

The members of this group, led by the former speaker of parliament Mark Harper and the former Brexit Secretary, Steve Bakerwere those who opposed health regulations during the coronavirus pandemic and that is why the restrictions on England were less than other regions of United Kingdom.

He is also part of the faction the group dedicated to leading the cultural battlecalled Common Sense Group and headed by a parliamentarian John Hayes. It is an association that confronts movements such as the Black Lives Matter and environmental activism Extinction Rebellion.

Boris Johnson Fan Club

Despite their lies, the scandals of the party portaland the fine he received while still reigning, one-third of the members of the Conservative party lack of leadership Boris Johnson, and there are many parliamentarians conservatives who still demand his return.

Among them is the former culture secretary, Nadine Dorrieswho considers Johnson one of the best leaders in the world and does not understand the party’s decision to get rid of him.

Rishi Sunak’s allies

Nominated by the newspaper The Telegraph as The Sunakitesit is the group of conservatives who support Rishi Sunak in the internal elections of 2022. Above all, they like its caution with regard to economic and tax legislationa great contrast to the economic disaster that caused Liz Truss.

Altar He has several heavyweights as allies: Dominique RaabDeputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice of United Kingdom (despite allegations of bullying by its employees), and Olivier DowdenChancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Became Prime Minister last October, Rishi Sunak He knew how to reward his followers with good positions in the cabinet.