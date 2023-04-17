Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping

Not only Pedro Sanchez felt very honored and proud to be received by the aucrata Xi JinpingAlso Emmanuel Macron He celebrated it, but the Frenchman did it big.

Perhaps because the French president was extraordinarily celebrated by XiHe received more honours, had a long closed meeting, and surely went home with more than a modest export of almonds and persimmons.

it was so big Macron’s Joy that, on the flight back from China, his mouth warm and full of euphoria and gratitude for the hospitality received, he said things like these in the interview: Europeans must not be caught up in foreign crisesat a time when the strategic position itself is becoming clearer.

The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans should be followers on this issue (Taiwan) and adapt to the US pace and an overreaction to China. Europe then threatens to be a vassal of the United States. He even recalled the independence of France: Being an ally does not mean being a vassal and France has the right to think for itself.

Somehow it rubbed off on him. Beijing’s logic, which sees Europe as a mere appendage of the United States. Macron seems to have fallen under Xi’s fatal pull.

The bone Chinese communist leaders they attack the European Union, because China needs this part of the free world to increase its economic lead. And, on the other hand, because Xi wants to drive a wedge between the nations of the free world and divide them.

It is not strange to suppose that this Macron’s statement has been carefully considered and that the French economy will be amply rewarded Good by these words, since Macron It was with a following of about 60 representatives of French industry. In return, French industry will receive many more orders from the Asian giant.

In short, the Macron’s trip to Beijing It was a total failure (even more that of Sánchez who did not make much profit).

With hindsight, Washington had already noticed this when the successive visits to Xi by European leadersand it turns out that his skepticism was not unfounded.

Concretely, the Americans reminded Macron that failed to negotiate with Tehran or with Moscow and that, therefore, there was not much hope that anything would go right this time.

However, at XiYes, the accounts turned out well, he played well, starting a fragile crack to crack the very apparent European unity, because Macron’s words sowed unrest in Brussels and Berlin, but especially in Washington and, much more in Taiwan where they believe that these demonstrations by the French leader pose a much greater risk of an attack on their island, at a time when China boasts of being prepared for the invasion.

sticks in the wheels

Maybe at Cheese fries This masterstroke of his partner and friend also went well Xias news arrives that Paris is slowing down a major ammunition supply that the European Union promised to deliver to Ukraine. According to the Polish News Agency (WHAT) and other Eastern media Europe.

A commitment that Brussels made in March to send to kyiv $2 billion worth of artillery ammunition, over 12 months. It seems that the process is progressing slowly because France is the one putting a spoke in the wheel.

It is true that throughout the European Union there is a large deficit of ammunition in its stores, so the option of Brussels was to buy ammunition from third countries, which is not supported by the Macron government.

The solution was adopted to acquire ammunition in a third country and then compensate for it from the arsenals of one of the Member States, by transferring other weapons to a third country, but France won And even if the negotiations continue, they advance slowly.

Moreover, another disagreement between the European Union and France concentrated on the other half of the resources of the agreed commitment, which would be used for joint orders for the production of projectiles in the euro area.

It seems that France, which is with Germany and Poland one of the main European producers of ammunition, he refuses to fulfill his part of the commitment.

The draft contained a stipulation that compensation for ammunition should be made on the basis of a Ukrainian requestWithout further ado, and now Paris wants to remove this provision without explaining why and add the possibility of refinancing missile deliveries.

now him French support for Ukraine is in discussion on todo de que Macron said that Europe must assess whether it wants to be drawn into conflicts that do not concern it. He only referred to Taiwan or also to the conflict in Ukraine? Macron’s remarks represent a flaw in the unity of the European Union to Ukraine? We will know shortly.