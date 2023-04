Xi Jinping is walking a very tightrope

Call it luck or stellar crisis management. China, one of the most indebted countries in the world, has yet to experience a full-scale financial crisis. There have been a few close calls. In 2019, the government had to seize a regional bank, for the first time in decades, to prevent a run on deposits. Last year, a wave of defaults by property developers resulted in buyers threatening to boycott mortgages. Both fears have been defused. Arguably, China is now a safer place for investors after Beijing tightened regulations on unruly local banks and aggressive homebuilders. Chinese President Xi Jinping will have to tread carefully. Credit: PA But there is another elephant in the room: borrowing from local government finance vehicles. For years, municipalities have relied on these off-balance sheet entities to finance infrastructure and support the local economy. The LGFV’s debt has risen to 57 trillion yuan ($12.4 trillion) in 2022, or 48% of China’s gross domestic product, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund. It is a fiscal maneuver on an epic scale. LGFV borrowings are almost the same size as central and local government debt combined. Aside from bank loans, these vehicles regularly raise funds from corporate bond issues, representing more than 40% of the total market. Their outstanding amount reached about 36 trillion yuan last year.

Investors are nervous. The ability of LGFVs to service their debt is worse than that of developers, as their mandate is non-profit and to provide public services. The average return on assets among LGFV bonds was just 0.4% in the first half of 2022, according to data compiled by Gavekal Dragonomics. Meanwhile, these 1,800 issuers do not compensate buyers for the risks they take, paying on average only 4.3% interest. To make matters worse, after the real estate crisis, municipalities may not be able to help their LGFVs even if they wanted to. Before COVID, regional authorities derived around 20% of their revenue from the sale of land. Last year, this important source of income fell by 23%. On the contrary, it is the opposite, local authorities resorting to LGFVs to solve their fiscal problems. In 2022, as developers retreated to repair cash flow, these entities recouped more than half of the residential land sold, further worsening their balance sheets. Already, poorer provinces are pushing for a central government bailout. In a now-deleted online post, landlocked central China’s Guizhou said it was struggling to resolve its debt problems. In December, Zunyi Road & Bridge Engineering Construction Group, a local LGFV, secured a partial bailout from its lenders, swapping short-term borrowings for 15.6 billion yuan of low-interest 20-year loans. But that was apparently not enough. Another LGFV in the province, best known for its fiery baijiu, was set to return to a tie last year.

