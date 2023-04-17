We must talk about NGOs – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.



Since the European Union’s Qatargate corruption scandal erupted late last year, much of the debate has increasingly focused on blame for the sprawling NGO sector in Brussels.

In this sense, the Conservatives argue that there is now an urgent need to impose stricter transparency requirements on NGOs, after all, those who are skeptical of the ulterior motives of these organizations could not have imagined a better example of hypocrisy that the allegations that an organization called Fight Impunity sits at the center of an international corruption network.

Meanwhile, left-wing groups contradict that argument, saying a bad apple or two is being used as an excuse to scapegoat the whole barrel of fruit. But not only is their argument flawed, it also fails to see the opportunity that such requirements could bring.

In light of Qatargate, the European Commission is now trying to inject more accountability and transparency into the NGO sector, with new requirements planned for the disclosure of non-EU funding for these organisations. But NGOs quickly took a defensive stance against any attempt to create these new reporting obligations, pointing to some hypocrisy in EU plans.

Just a few weeks ago, EU officials were expressing serious concerns about proposed legislation in Georgia that would have imposed new requirements on organizations and individuals receiving at least 20% of their funding from abroad, requiring them to register as agents of foreign influence.

And the organizations say planned EU legislation would put NGOs at the same risk of suppression, with Nick Aiossa, head of policy and advocacy at Transparency International, saying he was concerned that stricter reporting requirements for NGOs will be abused by far-right parties, some of which are already in power. Orbn in Hungary, Meloni in Italy; I mean, they’re not fans of NGOs.

But opposing the EU plan on these grounds is problematic.

On the one hand, claiming that right-wing forces will abuse new regulations reinforces a narrative in which the political right is seen as the enemy of civil society. And it comes uncomfortably close to open engagement with party politics, which any non-political organization claiming the right to influence policy-making should scrupulously avoid.

At the same time, it is solipsistic to argue that stricter regulation of the NGO sector would be undemocratic. NGOs fall into a dangerous trap if they believe that their own freedom to operate unchecked is what constitutes democracy. On the contrary, subjecting organizations that influence policy to strict transparency requirements should be normal in a democratic society.

It is true, however, that any new reporting requirements should avoid being so onerous that they prevent poorly funded NGOs from operating. Indeed, the starting point of any stricter regulatory framework should be the recognition of the diversity of NGOs and the recognition that they cannot all be treated in the same way.

The EU should therefore limit its new transparency requirements to the small fraction of NGOs with organizational support that can be considered a matter of real political interest. And these criteria shouldn’t be too difficult to define, as the EU regularly consults NGOs for policy development, rule of law reports examining member countries and other procedures where potential biases or Hidden interests, whether from sources outside or inside the EU, must be carefully considered. checked.

Meanwhile, leftist factions in the EU like to point out that more lobbying is done in Brussels by business groups than by NGOs, although NGOs are generally more successful in achieving their political goals. And they accuse the Tories of focusing unfairly on NGOs to distract from corporate interests that distort EU policy-making.

But when it comes to protecting democracy, such criticism misses the point. The goals of corporate lobbyists tend to be more clearly defined than those of NGOs, and they do not aspire to goals such as upholding democratic principles or protecting human rights which often become intensely politicized.

In some respects, commercial interests may be inherently more transparent than non-commercial interests. For example, no one would assume that Meta or Google lobbyists engage with the EU from a position of principled disinterest and that their contribution to policy-making is assessed accordingly.

On the other hand, the idea that the absence of a profit motive equates to greater impartiality underlies the influence of the NGO sector. But this notion ignores the possibility that in the absence of corporate interests, other less transparent motives may come to the fore, whether it be the ideological concerns of a wealthy backer, shared political members of an NGO or simply to build and maintain political relevance.

Among organizations that actively participate in policy-making, motivations matter. And even if it would not be in the public interest to limit the role of NGOs, the public must be reassured about the commitment of these organizations to respect the same rules of transparency and accountability that they claim to respect in the society at large, especially after Qatargate.

This reassurance is particularly vital because, as the heated left-right debate over the Qatargate fallout shows, NGOs have already become a political bone of contention, whether they like it or not.

Populist movements present NGOs as instruments of international interests to thwart national priorities, and they encourage voters to see them as partisan actors who actively oppose the wishes of democratically elected representatives. Resisting new transparency regulations will only deepen suspicions that the NGO sector aims to inexplicably float above the rest of Europe’s democratic institutions.

Seen in this light, the debate opens an opportunity by proactively adopting stricter transparency rules, NGOs could reassure skeptical members of the public, especially in countries like Hungary and Italy, where suspicions run deep. .

So NGOs should see these current proposals as a chance to prove their critics wrong. Through maximum disclosure, transparency, and accountability, they now have a chance to restore public trust, which is vital to their operations, as well as the functioning of healthy democratic societies, and they should.