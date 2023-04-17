Climate czar Sharma denies claims he intimidated officials





Alok Sharma Former Conservative minister Sir Alok Sharma has denied allegations that he intimidated civil servants. Sir Alok, who was chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, said he was never made aware of any complaints against him. He was reportedly difficult to work with, insulting the work of staff and using swear words, Bloomberg reported, citing four senior officials. He also allegedly bullied young civil servants by calling them out of the blue to disparage their work during the pandemic, with the allegations spanning his tenure as business secretary and his presidency on climate change between 2020 and 2022. It was reported that concerns about Sir Aloks’ behavior had been raised with civil service bosses at least four times in 2020, although these were not formal complaints. It comes as Rishi Sunaks’ deputy Dominic Raab is being investigated into eight formal complaints about his behavior. The Prime Minister, who is committed to maintaining integrity, professionalism and accountability in government, is preparing for the conclusion of the investigation led by lead solicitor Adam Tolley KC into the conduct of Mr Raab during stays in three departments. Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, insisted he was not a bully. Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak (House of Commons/AP) In response to the allegations against Sir Alok, a government spokesman said: We have no record of a complaint. Sir Alok, now a Tory backbench MP, said: I have never been made aware of any informal or other complaints from staff. The Cabinet Office confirmed that there was no record of any informal or formal complaints about me within government. I strongly refute these allegations. I have worked with hundreds of civil servants as a government minister and have always felt that I have a good relationship with them, as evidenced by seven members of my private BEIS office team, the civil servants working most closely with me, choosing to join my private office as a cop alongside those I had worked in prior ministerial positions. The PA news agency understands that Sir Alok’s calls to staff took place during working hours, with the allegation seen as weak by some in Whitehall where he is believed to have a good reputation. Sir Alok lost his seat around the Cabinet table in Mr Sunaks’ reshuffle when entering No 10 in October. The MP for Reading West is expected to be on Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list.

