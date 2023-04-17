Xi plans to dominate the Indian Ocean and names 19 seabed features | world news





Signaling expansionist intentions and its rise on the world stage, China dealt a double whammy to India on April Fool’s Day and the following day by directly interfering in India’s sovereignty and zone of control. influence in the Indian Ocean region. File photo of the maritime ballistic missile pursuit surveillance vessel Wang Yuan 5 at the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka in August 2022. A day before China, led by Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, renamed 11 diverse geographical sites in India’s Arunachal Pradesh on April 2, which was quickly rejected by New Delhi, it named 19 underground features in the south of the Indian Ocean, some 2,000 kilometers from the Indian. peninsula. Although Chinese propaganda media called it a projection of Beijing’s soft power, the earmarking of territory far from the Chinese mainland after the China Ocean Mineral Resources Research and Development Association (COMRA) was awarded a 15-year exploration contract by the International Seabed Authority in 2011 in the southwestern Indian Ocean ridge near Madagascar. It is another matter that India has also secured exploration work north of Chinese exploration blocks on the same South West Indian Ocean ridge for precious metal polysulphide modules. The renaming of various geographical locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the deep Indian Ocean reflects the Middle Kingdom mentality of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and reflects the British imperial approach in the 19th century to project dominance and power. Even diplomats stationed in China are given names in Mandarin when presenting their diplomatic papers, a South Block official said. Of the 19 named seafloor features in the Indian Ocean, six features are found off the coast of Oman and the Chinese port of Djibouti off the Horn of Africa, four features are found off Madagascar, eight are found on the southwest ridge of the Indian Ocean. Ocean and a feature is east of the ridge in the deep Indian Ocean towards Antarctica. Six of the components, namely Bangu Knoll, Huapengu Hill, Langzhangg Hill, Shugu Hill, Tanggu Hill and Zhangu Hill, were proposed by the Chinese Navy Hydrographic Bureau in 2021. Other components, namely Yaogu Seamoount and Yugu Hill , were proposed by the Navy Hydrographic Office in 2020. , and another Houxian Seamount was proposed by COMRA in the same year. One feature i.e. Sanboa Hill was proposed by COMRA in 2019, another i.e. Tainlong Seamount was proposed by COMRA in 2018 and endorsed by Xi Jinping regime. Four features were proposed by COMRA namely Daxi Hill, Duanqiao Hill, Fengyan Seamount, Wangdayuan Seamount in 2017 and approved by Beijing. Three features (Liezu Seamount, Wanwu Ridge and Yuqing Seamount) were proposed by COMRA in 2016 and one (Yange Rudge) in 2015. All of these marine features were named based on surveys by Chinese research vessels, by example the Bangu Knoll was discovered by Chinese ship Chen Jingrun Hao in 2019 and proposed in 2021. There was seabed monitoring done by ships like 877 Hao, Zhu Kezhen Hao, Li Singuang Hao, Qianglong Erhao and some others according to the annexes reviewed by Hindustan Times. According to a national security planner and a former Indian foreign secretary who served in China, the renaming of geographical features in India’s Arunachal Pradesh is meant to show that the area is disputed by Beijing as Zhangnan or of South Tibet, but the naming of Indian Ocean features is to project dominance in the Indo-Pacific. The thing is, before it illegally claimed the entire South China Sea, China started renaming the islands; Woody Island atoll was renamed Sansha City. New Delhi and its friends have noted the events with concern and a response to the imperial Middle Kingdom mentality is expected soon, Indian officials said.

