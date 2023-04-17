Rahul Gandhi calls for caste-based census, Kharge writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The opposition Congress party has stepped up its attacks on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of the central government’s caste-based census. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the caste census be carried out immediately. He said that the decennial census to be held in 2021 should also be carried out. In his letter, Kharge reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the caste-based census carried out under UPA rule.

Full text of the letter written by the President of the AICC Mallikarjun Kharge to PM Narendra Modi:

I am writing to record once again the demand of the Indian National Congress for an updated caste census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on several occasions, as have the leaders of many other opposition parties.

You know that for the first time, the UPA government conducted a Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011-2012 covering some 25 million households. For a number of reasons, however, caste data could not be released even though Congress and other MPs demanded that it be released after your government came to power in May 2014.

In the absence of an updated caste census, I fear that a reliable database so essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programs, especially for OBCs, is incomplete. This census is the responsibility of the Union government.

I would also like to point out that the regular decennial census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been carried out. We demand that it be done immediately and that a full caste census be an integral part of it.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is writing to Prime Minister Modi demanding that the decennial census which should have been carried out in 2021 be carried out immediately and that a census of castes be an integral part of it. pic.twitter.com/yAXr8rlum7 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release caste-based 2011 census data into the public domain and also demanded that the 50% cap on reservations be removed. “Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how many OBCs, Dalits and Tribals are in the population. If you don’t, it’s an insult to the OBCs Also, remove the 50% cap on bookings,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed that there were only 7% of other backward castes, Dalits and tribes as central government secretaries.

The Congress-led UPA regime had compiled the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. “In 2011, the UPA did the caste-based census. Prime Minister, you are talking about OBCs. Make the data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and Tribals are in the country,” Gandhi said at the ‘Jai Bharat’ election rally of the Congress in Kolar ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka.

Stressing the need to make data public, he said that if everyone is to be part of the development of the country, it is necessary to know the population size of each community.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics