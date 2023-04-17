The British want us to take control! Boris and co hit back at criticism of the Rwandan plan | Politics | News





A Downing Street adviser has told the Sunday Express that Home Secretary Priti Patel’s deal with the East African country has boosted support for Boris Johnson’s premiership from Tory MPs , especially from the 2019 admission which won former Labor Red Wall seats.

It comes as a Savanta poll over the weekend showed 47 per cent of the public support the new policy to end small boat crossings by illegal economic migrants, while just 25.7 per cent back it. oppose. A Downing Street aide said: ‘We have seen many messages of support from MPs who were, two months ago, ready to send letters. These same members understand that things have evolved.” “We cannot understate, particularly for the start of the 2019 school year, and the Northern Research Group (of Tory MPs) in particular, the significance of the Home Secretary’s announcement. We can finally say that we have taken the necessary measures to control illegal immigration. “ “It was a huge problem in the last election; a problem we have now answered. Meanwhile, Tories in the Red Wall seats who had seen their support plummet over the Channel migrant crossings issue came out strongly in favor of Ms Patel. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, deputy chairman of the influential Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, said: ‘Offshore processing of migrants is the only way to tackle the problem of illegal migration across the Channel . “It’s good that the government is finally taking hold of the issue.”

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, a former Labor campaigner, said: ‘I know there are colleagues who may oppose the Rwanda deal but I say there has been a lot too many deaths in the English Channel and if this agreement helps to put an end to the evil traffickers who risk the lives of children, then it must be supported. Dudley North MP Marco Longhi warned Liberal Tories who may try to join Labor in opposing the move, he said: ‘Those colleagues of mine who may disagree and pontificate that this is wrong , they are invited to jump in their £60,000 Teslas, leave their lavish mansions in the counties and come visit the hard working people I represent in Dudley who cannot place their children in social housing, schools of their choices or appointments with GPs when they know that £5million a day is being spent on these illegal migrants in hotels they cannot afford. “ “This is deeply unfair and the sooner we end this, through deterrence and legal means, and take care of our local people and the women and children fleeing the real war in Ukraine, the better.” Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “People are rightly sick and tired of the abuse of our hospitality and those who seek to take advantage of our generosity through their criminality. This announcement will help put an end to that and will have the support of all who believe in a fair asylum system. North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said: “Clearly we need to remove the incentives to defeat traffickers in a very public way. Flights from the UK will be deeply symbolic and will be our best weapon in deterring these dangerous crossings. » But writing for the Sunday Express today, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who first raised the issue of small boat crossings, warned that the UK’s adherence to international law on refugees and human rights could prevent the realization of the Rwandan plan. He said: “Lawyers would have a field day to prevent robberies due to abuses in Rwanda, whether real or not. “ “While the toughening of the government’s position is important, we need Brexit to be completed. We need to break free from European rules to really regain control of our borders. Meanwhile, UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees Gillian Triggs, a left-leaning Australian academic, attacked the UK government for the move. She said: “We are in an environment where populist governments will appeal to their anti-migrant right-wing sentiment and that would probably be part of it.”

However, it emerged that Ms Trigg, a member of the left-wing Green Party, used to want to open borders and had even previously called for Sharia to be allowed in her native Australia, allowing Muslim men who divorce their wives in just saying “I’m divorcing you” three times. In 2017, she said in an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC that she had been “radicalized” by working with asylum seekers and asserted that “everyone has the right to asylum”. But Fathi Bashagha, one of Libya’s rival prime ministers who is expected to lead his country after peace talks, has come out in favor of the UK’s new policy. Currently, many economic migrants arrive in Europe via Libya via Italy, the civil war and the instability of the country preventing any action to stop it. He told the Sunday Express: “Border control is a priority for all nations. Measures taken to deter dangerous travel will benefit both the nation and those trying to enter. He added, “I will intensify efforts to fight terrorism and organized crime, to address deteriorating security conditions and to secure our ports and borders. “I really hope the UK will engage with us and provide investment, training and technology sharing with our security forces. This will keep our two nations safer. There was a backlash from left-wing activist groups.

Robina Qureshi, director of homelessness charity Positive Action in Housing, said: “This country’s refugee policy should be clear now. “It’s not about saving the skin of the refugees, it’s about saving the skin of this government.” However, the Home Office and Ms Patel defended the move. Ms Patel said she expected other countries to follow the UK’s lead, while the Home Office insisted its approach did not breach refugee agreements . Earlier, former child refugee and Labor peer Alf Dubs said ministers would face opposition from the Lords over the plan. In an interview with The Guardian, Lord Dubs said the government was trying to “override” international agreements. He said: “I think it’s a way to get rid of people that the government doesn’t want, to dump them in a distant African country, and they won’t have a chance to get out again. “I think it’s a violation of the 1951 Geneva Conventions on refugees. You can’t just send them back as unwanted people.”

