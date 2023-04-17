Politics
PM Modi to lay stone for outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 – The New Indian Express
Express press service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of key projects in the capital after the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train on April 25.
It will lay the foundation stone for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and open the 16.3 kilometer Mukkola-Karode section of NH66, the state’s first concrete highway.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the proposed digital science park at Technopark Phase IV.
Although there have been reports that Modi will launch the Enchakkal flyover and the Thiruvallam service bridge, these are not included in the list of projects.
The regional office of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday received approval from its headquarters for the ORR (NH 866) and NH66 projects.
Sources close to the NHAI said the two ceremonies would be held alongside the cornerstone laying ceremony for the Digital Science Park. The Prime Minister is in the capital for the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.
Project updates
The proposed 77 kilometer ORR will start from Vizhinjam and end at Navaikulam near the Kollam border. The study of the ORR project has been completed. Tendering for the projects is expected to open by the end of April and construction is expected to start in June, said P Pradeep, project manager of NHAI. Previously, the Revenue Department had set up a task force for the rapid implementation of the project.
In April last year, issuing an Order on Government Approval for Land Acquisition, the Department set up a team of 12 officials, led by a Special Assistant Collector, to secure the acquisition in softness of approximately 1,500 acres for the project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Centers program.
The ORR project won approval in principle from Union governments in 2019. As per the plan, the six-lane road will be 70 meters wide and service lanes 10 meters wide. The project will be implemented in two phases. Regarding the Mukkola-Karode project, the works at Vlathankara, which were the only ones on hold, are in the final phase. Concrete laying is underway and will be completed within a week. Previously, work was hampered by summer rains. However, the road will be open on April 25, Pradeep said.
Although work on Mukkola-Karode NH 66 began in 2016, the NHAI had to push back the deadline several times. The project has faced several setbacks, including the unavailability of red sand, pandemic restrictions, local opposition and the monsoon.
Digital science park
- The PM will also lay the groundwork for the proposed digital science park
- Launch of Enchakkal Flyover and Thiruvallam Service Bridge are not included in the list of projects
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/thiruvananthapuram/2023/apr/17/pm-modi-to-lay-stone-for-outer-ring-road-in-thiruvananthapuram-on-april-25-2566582.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Niska Day back, participants wanted
- Science and Technology Spotlight: Synthetic Biology
- China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says
- Scholz backs EU-Indonesia deal to reduce dependence on China
- Hollywood screenwriters authorize wage strike
- Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life
- Latest trends and styles to try this festive season
- Donald Trump’s belongings are worth at least $1.2 billion
- Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister