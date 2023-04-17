PM Modi to lay stone for outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 – The New Indian Express

Express press service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of key projects in the capital after the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train on April 25.

It will lay the foundation stone for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and open the 16.3 kilometer Mukkola-Karode section of NH66, the state’s first concrete highway.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the proposed digital science park at Technopark Phase IV.

Although there have been reports that Modi will launch the Enchakkal flyover and the Thiruvallam service bridge, these are not included in the list of projects.

The regional office of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday received approval from its headquarters for the ORR (NH 866) and NH66 projects.

Sources close to the NHAI said the two ceremonies would be held alongside the cornerstone laying ceremony for the Digital Science Park. The Prime Minister is in the capital for the launching ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

Project updates

The proposed 77 kilometer ORR will start from Vizhinjam and end at Navaikulam near the Kollam border. The study of the ORR project has been completed. Tendering for the projects is expected to open by the end of April and construction is expected to start in June, said P Pradeep, project manager of NHAI. Previously, the Revenue Department had set up a task force for the rapid implementation of the project.

In April last year, issuing an Order on Government Approval for Land Acquisition, the Department set up a team of 12 officials, led by a Special Assistant Collector, to secure the acquisition in softness of approximately 1,500 acres for the project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Centers program.

The ORR project won approval in principle from Union governments in 2019. As per the plan, the six-lane road will be 70 meters wide and service lanes 10 meters wide. The project will be implemented in two phases. Regarding the Mukkola-Karode project, the works at Vlathankara, which were the only ones on hold, are in the final phase. Concrete laying is underway and will be completed within a week. Previously, work was hampered by summer rains. However, the road will be open on April 25, Pradeep said.

Although work on Mukkola-Karode NH 66 began in 2016, the NHAI had to push back the deadline several times. The project has faced several setbacks, including the unavailability of red sand, pandemic restrictions, local opposition and the monsoon.

Digital science park

The PM will also lay the groundwork for the proposed digital science park

Launch of Enchakkal Flyover and Thiruvallam Service Bridge are not included in the list of projects