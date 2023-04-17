China maintains its supposed neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war: report









April 16, 2023

Washington [US]April 16 (ANI): Public opinion in Ukraine towards China is souring as Beijing maintains its supposed neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

China was Ukraine’s biggest trading partner, importing barley, corn and weapons. Now, Russia’s war begs the question: is there still a relationship? asked Vivian Wang in an NYT article.

Notably, the last time in January 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, took the floor, when they celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations, hailing their “deepening mutual political trust”. and the “deep friendship” of their people.

However, since the start of the war on February 24, Xi has not spoken to Zelenskyy, despite the latter’s repeated requests. And the “healthy and stable” relationship they touted seems like a distant memory, the NYT reported.

The question of when and if Xi will speak with Zelenskyy – something Western leaders have also urged him to do – reflects their countries’ uncertain relations amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Before the war, commercial and cultural exchanges developed. Now both teams are juggling goals, the NYT reported.

Ukraine is courting China for its ability to curb Russian aggression. But she is acutely aware of Beijing’s apparent reluctance to do so, and China, in turn, wants to maintain its supposed neutrality in the conflict, Vivian Wang said.

Talks with Zelenskyy could bolster the desired image of China as a responsible world power, but it has cast doubt on the future world order, with the United States on one side and China and Russia on the other. another and Kiev’s embrace of the West puts it center stage. wrong side of this fracture, the NYT reported. Moreover, Ukraine, as a country under attack, no longer has the same economic attraction for China as before.

“The Ukraine of today is still at war, Chinese investments have been bombed there, and we don’t know what Ukraine will look like in the future,” said Zhu Feng, professor of international relations at the Institute. Nanjing University. “Is there still a Sino-Ukrainian relationship?”

Between 2017 and 2021, Ukraine’s exports to China quadrupled. In 2019, China was Ukraine’s biggest trading partner and the top importer of barley and iron ore, according to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ukraine was also China’s largest supplier of corn and its second largest arms supplier. China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was an abandoned Soviet ship purchased from Ukraine that the Chinese Navy refurbished, the NYT reported.

The then Prime Minister of Ukraine declared 2019 “the year of China”. Chinese companies have been asked to build a new metro line in kyiv. Ukraine’s free trade agreement with the European Union has made it an attractive entry point for Chinese goods into the lucrative market, Wang said.

Ukraine has also come under pressure from the United States to distance itself from China, leading it to drop in 2021 the $3.6 billion sale of a Ukrainian aerospace maker to Chinese companies. Chinese investors, the NYT reported.

But after the war began, China embraced many of the Kremlin’s talking points and disinformation, blaming NATO for the conflict and refusing to call it an invasion.

Popular videos celebrate Russian drone strikes on the heavily censored internet in China, and nationalist influencers poke fun at Ukraine’s turn to the West.

Frustration with China has grown in Ukraine, within the government and among ordinary people. An October poll by a Ukrainian research group found unfavorable views of China had doubled since 2021, to 18%, the NYT reported. (ANI)

