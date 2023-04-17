As Mann Ki Baat turns 100, he sparked mass action across the country

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is universally recognized as an exceptionally gifted communicator who can establish an instant rapport with the masses. His oratory skills are just one explanation for this unique ability. The sincerity with which he speaks, the integrity he is known for, and the trusting relationship he has built with people over the past eight years contribute to his success as a mass communicator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is universally recognized as an exceptionally gifted communicator who can establish instant rapport with the masses. (ANI)

Its inclusive approach has found unprecedented acceptance across all demographics. His PM Modis is a model of people-centered development that has endeared him to vast multitudes. And it was his non-elitist idea of ​​continuous dialogue with people that led to what we now call Mann Ki Baat, launched in October 2014. Over the years, it has become a staple on the last Sunday of the month. It started as a radio conversation; it is now streaming from various platforms in multiple languages.

Mann Ki Baatshows that there are two Modi, the strong, powerful and determined PM Modi; and the sweet, kind and sweet Modi paterfamilias. If you were to close your eyes and listen Mann Ki Baatone would think that Modi-i sat in a village chaupal, conversing with people who listen to them, talk to them and offer sound advice if necessary, or compliment someone for an exemplary act. Recently, he shared his conversation with the families of accident victims who had bravely decided to donate their loved ones’ organs. modi- i used this conversation to promote the noble idea of ​​organ donation.

One could cite many such examples, ranging from dealing with climatic extremes, to health and hygiene, to complimenting ordinary people with extraordinary hearts for their good deeds. PM Modes Mann Ki Baat is essentially about real-life stories and experiences, stories that reflect the real India that exists beyond the narrow confines of Lutyenss Delhi. Which explains why each episode of Mann Ki Baat is extremely popular and receives tens of thousands of responses. It resonates with people because it is about their concerns.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. It will complete 100 episodes on April 30, 2023. Mann Ki Baat is unique in subject, design, interaction and innovative way of communicating with people and society as a whole. Through All India Radio, the largest radio network in the world with 262 stations and more than 375 private and community stations, the PM reaches a wide range of a socio-economically and culturally diverse population, inspires them and energizes not only on social, cultural and economic issues, but also on difficult issues facing the world today, such as the climate crisis, waste management and the energy crisis.

Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, is translating and broadcasting Mann Ki Baat in 52 languages ​​and dialects, including 11 foreign languages, serving the most remote regions of the country while taking it to the Indian diaspora. Mann Ki Baat is India’s first virtual enriched radio program simulcast by TV channels: 34 Doordarshan network channels and more than 100 private satellite TV channels broadcast this innovative program across the country, sparking renewed interest interest and awareness for this traditional medium. Communication. A smartly curated booklet, featuring articles by experts and changemakers from diverse backgrounds, has also been published monthly since February 2022, reaching over 60 million people digitally.

With such a colossal impact, Mann Ki Baat has been widely (and rightly) called a social revolution and finds a solid basis in jan bhagidari. The program was designed and implemented on the idea of ​​citizen engagement and participation, from formulating the name of the show to choosing the topics and calls to action that the PM includes in this program .

The primary objective of Mann Ki Baat is to establish a direct link between the Prime Minister and the citizens. Every month, the Prime Minister receives millions of letters from across the country. It’s also not uncommon for him to have phone conversations with people during the show. Such a mode of communication between the elected leader and the masses greatly strengthens peoples’ belief in democracy and governance.

Throughout its successful run of 99 episodes over eight years, Mann Ki Baat strived not only to generate awareness about important issues, but also to inspire them to take action for social and national causes. Since its creation, Mann Ki Baat has become an effective tool for movement Jan. The social posts delivered by the Prime Minister become a social media trend within hours as well as a mass movement (january movement) in a few weeks. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti PadhaoCovid-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga are some glorious examples. Recently, in the 88th episode of Mann Ki Baatthe Prime Minister stressed the importance of water conservation and urged citizens to build Amrit Sarovar in their locality. Within months, the message was converted into a january movement and many Amrit Sarovar emerged across the country.

Pursue the vision of building a Sashakt Bharat (strong India), Mann Ki Baat focuses on highlighting the nation’s national and global successes, urging people to participate in the development of the nation while instilling a sense of pride, belonging and nationalism in citizens.

In the 89th episode, the Prime Minister highlighted the number of unicorns in India reaching 100. The 91st episode celebrated the massive turnout and nationwide success of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. With Mann Ki Baatthe Prime Minister has successfully established a mechanism to bring social protection programs and policies to the people at all levels and raise awareness.

Even in times of crisis, the program has played an important role in keeping people informed, such as during the pandemic, and motivating them to get vaccinated. India’s vaccine story owes much of its success to Mann Ki Baat. This alone is enough to pay tribute to its relevance and importance.

Anurag Singh Thakur is Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Opinions expressed are personal