Boris Johnson could help Tory campaign amid erasure fears





The Telegraph has spoken to 10 local Tory figures as the campaign intensifies. Six months on, the Prime Minister is seen as quietly working to restore the parties’ reputations with his Five Pledges and progress on Brexit and Small Boats. However, the disaffection is still not lacking for a year. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an association leader in a constituency of Cabinet ministers claimed the falls of Mr Johnson and Liz Truss proved disastrous for public trust. Several of my friends refuse to be members of the Conservative Party, they said. I think what I might call the traditional Conservative vote is pretty p—-d with this government here. So I think the locals are going to be very tough. I feel like the brand of the party I’ve been a member of for many years has been damaged. This May, I think the Conservatives will take a hit. Next May or October, well to see. Ed Costello, the leader of the grassroots conservative activist group, also sounded a pessimistic note. We expected very bad times. The question, really, is to what extent the growing popularity of the Sunaks will change that to merely unfortunate rather than appalling. Peter Martin, chairman of the Conservative constituency association of Jeremy Hunts in South West Surrey, insisted the adults were back in charge but admitted an uphill battle awaited them at the ballot box . A kick in the teeth When Mr Johnson won an overwhelming majority in the last general election, his appeal to the archetypal Workington man, an older male voter in a pro-leave town, was credited with historic gains for the Tories in the north. But John Cook, the chairman of the Workington Conservatives, has now turned his back on the former prime minister, describing his last months in power scandal as a kick in the teeth. No matter what people say, it has nothing to do with us, it was London stuff, they lump us together and it affects everyone, he said.

