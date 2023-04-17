‘PM Modi has completed the unfinished task of Sardar Patel in JK’, Union Minister Jitendra Singh





Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had completed Sardar Patel’s unfinished business in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking as the chief guest of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ celebration here, Jitendra Singh said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in integrating over 560 princely states to constitute the post Indian Union -independence.

“Unfortunately Patel was not allowed to run Jammu and Kashmir because then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru thought he knew JK better. Later Nehru also declared a ceasefire -unilateral fire and thus prevented Indian forces from reclaiming present-day Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) from the Pak intruders,” he said.

The minister added that if Sardar Patel had been given carte blanche, the story of the Indian subcontinent would have been different. PoJK wouldn’t have been there, all of JK would have been part of India and this problem wouldn’t have lingered for so many decades.

“The anomaly of Sections 370 and 35A, Dr Jitendra Singh said, has persisted for more than 70 years and the nation had to wait for Prime Minister Modi to come and correct the course. Therein lies the importance of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and it is a providential coincidence that the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was declared by Prime Minister Modi on October 31, 2015 which turned out to be Sardar’s 140th birthday Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that in JK, under the guise of Article 370, those who were supporters of the article were actually misusing it to hold on to power.

“If not, what was the political logic of delaying social reforms like the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961, Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006, etc., if not to appease certain sections of society for a vote bank,” he asked.

Speaking about North East India, Jitendra Singh said that before 2014 North East was appearing in the news for all the wrong reasons, mainly encounters, Dharnas, roadblocks, poor rail and road connectivity and violence. But all that has changed dramatically.

“In the past 9 years, Prime Minister Modi has visited the North East more than 60 times, which may be more than the total number of visits made by all previous prime ministers combined. He added that previous governments took the North East for granted, but today the region is a model ‘Vikas’ for the rest of the country,” he said.

The minister further added that Prime Minister Modi has won the trust of the people of the North East by ensuring comprehensive development in the region.

“Today, young people from the North East are in high demand across the country for their skills and excel in different fields. Business houses see the Northeast as an attractive destination for investment. For example, a small northeastern state like Mizoram with a population of just 10,000 has set up the Indian subcontinent’s first specialized “Citrus Food Park” with the collaboration of Israel, which was hailed as a “Center of Excellence”. he added.

Singh concluded by saying that the new political culture introduced by Prime Minister Modi, coupled with the rapid pace of development, has broken down mental and physical barriers and united the country as “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

