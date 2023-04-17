Top Tory donor Rocco Forte who gave 100,000 to support Boris Johnson will no longer donate to the Tories





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email A top Tory donor who gave 100,000 to support Boris Johnson said he would not donate any more money as he accused the Tories of failing to grow the economy. Hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, who helped fund the 2019 election, said there was no point in donating to the Rishi Sunaks party. When asked if he would donate money again, he told GB News: No. What is the point of having a Conservative government that follows policies that have been followed for the past 15 years and have not generated good growth? Sir Rocco, chairman of luxury hotel chain Rocco Forte, was among a series of business leaders urging the Prime Minister to reverse a rise in corporation tax which came into effect this month . He supported a letter to Mr. Sunak Tory backbenchers arguing that the increase – from 19% to 25% – would stunt economic growth and destroy jobs. Mr Forte said: We have a kind of social democratic government in parliament. We don’t have a Conservative government and no one really believes in stimulating the economy and changing the system to achieve that. He suggested that Reform UK, backed by Nigel Farage, would get the Tory votes, which could force the government to change direction. But Sir Rocco said he had not yet considered donating to Reform. He said: Reform UK is a sort of protest party that will take votes from the Conservative Party and if allowed to rise to Brexit party level it could force the Tories in a different direction. Sir Rocco also said he was not a fan of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. It’s all blamed on Liz Truss. What spooked the markets, more than anything else, was the subsidy on energy costs, which was then forecast at 150 billion, he said. We continued to subsidize energy costs and it cost nothing like that. This coincided with the Bank of England announcing, perhaps on purpose, quantitative tightening on the same day as the mini-budget. Obviously she (Liz Truss) rushed, but things should have been taken much more quietly and steadily. Sir Rocco previously paid for a party of 12,000 at the Browns Hotel in Mayfair to celebrate Mr Johnson’s victory in the Tory leadership race.

