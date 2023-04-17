Politics
‘I’m too old to come back as an MP,’ says Howell
JOHN HOWELL is not seeking re-election as Henleys MP and will retire before the next general election.
Mr Howell, 67, says he will be too old to return to parliament having already served 15 years, winning five elections.
He took over the constituency in 2008 from Boris Johnson when he became mayor of London and will remain in office until parliament is dissolved.
In a letter to Will Hall, who chairs the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association, Mr Howell said he did not want to remain an MP because of his age and other interests.
He wrote: By the end of the next Parliament, I will be approaching my mid-70s and that is why I said in the 2019 general election that I would no longer seek re-enactment. I have a number of other areas I would like to explore further.
Mr Howell heads the UK delegation to the Council of Europe and has twice served as Private Parliamentary Secretary to Ministers.
He participated in four general elections, retaining more than 50% of the vote in each.
Mr Howell said: I have enjoyed my 15 years as the Member of Parliament for Henley. I thank the executive and members for their support during this time.
It was also a source of great pride, and still is, to have undertaken the exciting and important work in which I participated and continue to lead within the Council of Europe. As this is crucial for the country to continue to be a multilateral power, I look forward to this work continuing.
The world of politics has changed considerably since I became an MP and, as you know, I have never treated this seat as a safe seat despite my majority well over 20,000 in 2015 and 2017. Indeed, I am not sure a seat can be considered more in this way.
I wish the association good luck in the search for a possible parliamentary candidate and every success to this person in his new role.
Mr Howell said he remained a strong supporter of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and he urged party colleagues to support him and said he would continue to work hard for his constituency.
In February, Mr Howell said he had yet to decide whether to stand again as an MP amid speculation that Mr Johnson could return.
It has been claimed the former prime minister, who was MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008, saw a safe seat in the election, which is due to be held next year.
But Mr Johnson was re-selected as the Conservative candidate for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
So far, Freddie van Mierlo, for the Liberal Democrats, is the only parliamentary candidate to be nominated. He has represented Chalgrove and Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council since 2021.
Cllr van Mierlo was selected after garnering more than half of the members’ votes in a five-way contest.
He said the Liberal Democrats are the very clear challengers to the Tories in the Henley constituency. I live here in Henley and my aim is to make Henley a hardworking MP who is on their side.
