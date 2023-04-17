People think Rishi Sunak is trolling Liz Truss with her math comments





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will today make other comments on the subject of mathematicsas he continues to work on his plan for all pupils in England to study some form of maths until the age of 18 to combat an anti-maths mindset. In a speech to students, teachers, education experts and business leaders across North London, Mr Sunak will take aim at a cultural sentiment that it’s okay to be bad at maths. He is expected to say: We need to start valuing numeracy for being just as essential a key skill as reading. I’m not going to sit back and allow this cultural sense that it’s OK to be bad at math to disadvantage our kids. My campaign to transform our national approach to mathematics is not a good thing; it’s about changing the way we enjoy math in this country. This follows comments made by the Conservative leader last January when he said he saw no reason why we couldn’t compete with the best education systems in the world. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Mr. Sunaks’ comments at the time were not well received by many Twitter users, and they still aren’t now, with some wondering if this latest political push is a jab at his predecessor Liz Truss: Mrs Truss, of course, is now infamous for her calamitous mini-budget which caused the pound to crash, forced the Bank of England to buy emergency government bonds in an effort to stabilize the economy, and eventually led to her becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after just 49 days in office. In February the ex-Prime Minister blamed the left-wing economic establishment for her short tenure, then last week she gave a speech to US think tank The Heritage Foundation in which she claimed that “stagnation , redistributionism and waking culture” had been “taking hold in business and the economy in the UK and the US”. She said: “Last fall I had a major setback but I care too much about giving up on this program, I think it’s too important and I know there are others who care too.” Major setback, of course, being a perfectly fine way of describing a reckless policy that sparked an economic crisis, Liz! Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

