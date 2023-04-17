ZHA’s shortlisted vision revealed for scrapped 250m royal yacht





The Ministry of Defense launched the competition for a designer to create the UK’s new national flagship in July 2021, but the project was officially abandoned five months ago. ZHA designed the interiors of a finalist bid dubbed Team FestivAl led by boatbuilder OCEA and featuring naval architect Vitruvius Yach and lighting designer Jason Bruges Studio, according to international boat who has published images of the four competing models. Other finalists included Team Signal by Bannenberg & Rowell Design and Houlder, Team Harland & Wolff with Stephen Payne and Clifford Denn Design, and Team New Flagship Company led by Ian Maiden with Mark Whiteley and ThirtyC. In a statement, Team FestivAl described its finalist concept as a 125m-long zero-carbon vessel built from recycled aluminum, featuring sustainable propulsion and a highly efficient hull design to minimize fuel consumption. . Harnessing recycled and recyclable materials, the interior featured a central atrium as the main arrival point for guests and was designed to easily switch between the display case or the floating embassy, ​​suitable for everyone from VVIPs to school children and to people with disabilities. Other elements included a formal dining room; bar area with breakout rooms; and a modular mission bay aft of the ship for trade show demonstrations, storage of humanitarian supplies, or accommodation of medical facilities, science labs, or offices. An LED ribbon and lighting system designed by Jason Bruges Studio would provide an external lighting sculpture, projecting the Union flag reflected in the water and allowing messages to be displayed and adapt the lighting to a given theme or place. Competitive Procurement was looking for a team to design and deliver a vessel that reflects British design expertise and the latest innovations in green technology. Construction was to be completed in the UK. The ship was first announced by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021 and was to act as the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia which retired from service as the Kingdom’s last flagship United in 1997. Launched in 1953, the Royal Yacht Britannia was the UK’s last national flagship and was used for a mix of diplomatic and holiday duties by the Royal Family. The replacement ship was to be manned by the Royal Navy and to have a lifespan of 30 years. ZHA was the only British architect to make the shortlist. The company collaborated with Hamburg-based shipbuilder Blohm+Voss on the design of a new superyacht 10 years ago. Images showing interior concepts for Team FestivAl’s national flagship have yet to be revealed. The controversial 250 million project described by Johnson as a powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage has been criticized by the Labor Party the lack of a clear strategy to stimulate trade, jobs and growth in all corners of our country.

