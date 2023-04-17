Boris Johnson accuses Sadiq Khan of misleading the public over Low Emission Zone expansion





…Researched and contributed by Jack Silva. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized current London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the expansion of the city’s Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). Johnson claimed the ULEZ had nothing to do with improving air quality and was instead designed to fill a black hole in Transport for London’s finances. The ULEZ will expand on August 29 and impose a daily charge of 12.50 on non-compliant cars in all London boroughs. Khan claimed the scheme would save lives as 4,000 Londoners die each year from air pollution. Mr Johnson has accused Khan of misleading the public about the health benefits of the scheme, saying Khan’s ‘catastrophic mismanagement of TfL finances’ is behind the programme. He added that “this program was never intended outside of London. Khan must be stopped. Advertisement Campaign of protesters against the expansion of the regime The criticism comes as hundreds of protesters took to the streets over the weekend in high-visibility jackets to campaign against the expanded ULEZ program. They held up signs reading ‘Free Our Streets’ in Trafalgar Square. The program is based on Imperial College London modeling figures, which indicate that pollution accounts for 70,200 years of life lost each year, which equates to 4,100 deaths. However, campaign group Together has calculated that pollution reduces the life of every Londoner by an average of 68 hours a year, while life expectancy increases by an average of 73 days a year. Comment Boris Johnson’s criticism of Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ scheme has brought London’s air pollution problem back to center stage. Johnson’s claim that the scheme has nothing to do with improving air quality but is a tool to fill a black hole in Transport for London’s finances caused a stir. Advertisement However, Khan’s claims that the program will save lives by reducing air pollution are supported by research from Imperial College London. The expanding ULEZ has also drawn criticism from activists who argue it unfairly targets working-class drivers. Debate over the effectiveness of ULEZ expansion in improving air quality while balancing costs to the public and the transportation industry is ongoing. Advertisement Read more on the subject on TDPel Media Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tdpelmedia.com/boris-johnson-accuses-sadiq-khan-of-misleading-the-public-over-low-emission-zone-expansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related