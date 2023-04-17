Apple CEO Tim Cook savors Vada Pav with Madhuri Dixit Nene





Cook, Madhuri and Vada Pav: In India, Apple CEO Tim Cook behaves like an Indian. And that makes him an outstanding businessman compared to the rest of his generation. His love for India was on display again on Monday when he was seen eating Vada Pav at a famous restaurant in Mumbai with none other than Dhak Dhak’s daughter, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri celebrated the moment with a tweet, which read, “Can’t think of a better reception in Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Cook immediately returned the favor with his tweet, in which he thanked the Bollywood great for introducing him to the delicacy. Thank you @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious!” THANKS @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGA Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 Cook’s love for India is old as he was also seen enjoying an Indian Premier League cricket match in Kanpur in 2016 where he watched the game between Gujarat Lions and Knight Riders of Kolkata with then IPL President Rajeev Shukla. Cook is in India ahead of the opening of the first Apple store in Mumbai. Apple’s chief executive is set to continue the practice of welcoming the first of customers on inaugural day at an Apple store on Tuesday. Hello Mumbai! We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 It will be interesting to see the reception given to the new store by the people of Mumbai as the launch takes place on a working day. Some reports say executives expect over 5,000 foot traffic to the store on the first day. Following the store’s launch, Cook is expected to fly to the nation’s capital, where a similar store will launch on April 20. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. On the first day of his trip to India, Cook visited Antilla, India’s wealthiest Mukesh Ambani, for a business meeting, and reportedly met other leading industrialists, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran . Company executives, however, dodged questions about Cook’s routes during his India tour. On Monday afternoon, Cook himself confirmed his arrival by tweeting a photo with more than 100 employees inside the brand’s store in the BKC business district, which will open to customers on Tuesday. (With PTI entries)

