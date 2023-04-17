Russian prisoners, Brazilian diplomacy, fight for Bakhmut : NPR



. Kateryna Klochko/AP

Kateryna Klochko/AP

Here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week.

What to watch

Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu is visiting Russia this week, saluting the countries military cooperation.

Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced in Moscow to 25 years in prison on Monday for his criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Washington and London are demanding his release, as his legal team prepares to call decision.

Evan Gershkovich, the the wall street journal journalist imprisoned in Russia, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The family and supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are awaiting updates on his condition after his associates sounded the alarm bells last week over his condition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a Tour in Latin America, visiting Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Next week he is going to new York to preside over the debates at the UN Security Council, where Russia holds the rotating presidency.

Ukrainian Attorney General Andriy Kostin is in Washington this week to discuss help control and war crimes investigations.

The European Union is should discuss recent unilateral actions by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to ban grain imports from Ukraine.

what happened last week

US finds Evan Gershkovich ‘wrongfully detained’ in Russiaa formal determination which means that the Department of State will form a team to work on securing the the wall street journal journalist statement. by Gershkovich the family also spoke out in a video interview.

Russia hardened its military project rules prohibiting conscripts from leaving the country and increased penalties for conscripts who fail to report for service.

The battle for Bakhmut has heated up againas the Russian military and Wagner Group mercenaries intensified their assault on the eastern Ukrainian city, according to Information from the UK Ministry of Defense. He said Ukrainian defenses were held in the western quarters of the city, but his troops had made orderly withdrawals from positions they had conceded. Russia also bombed the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, hitting a residential area and killing more than a dozen civilians. And in the Russian border town of Belgorod, a thermal power plant caught fire in an apparent drone attack.

Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter for the second time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. On this occasion, Ukrainians also celebrated a “Great Easter POW Exchange“said a presidential adviser, noting that 130 Ukrainian soldiers had been released.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva visited China, issuing a joint statement with Chinese leader Xi Jinping saying they seek a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. Lula sent his foreign adviser to Russia earlier this month to speak with Putin about the possibility of talks. Now the Russian Foreign Minister will visit Braslia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visits Washingtonmeet Secretary of Defense Lloyd AustinTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video link at a World Bank and International Monetary Fund conference in Washington. Previously, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators met Zelensky in Kyiv.

A graphic video allegedly showing the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers disseminated on social networks, draw strong condemnation Ukrainian leaders and the United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine.

Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have banned grain imports from Ukrainequoting the need to protect their farms from an influx of supply that drives prices down.

Britney Griner is work on a dissertation about his time in prison in Russia. Since the basketball player’s release from a Russian penal colony and her return home in December, she has also signed to play next season with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

