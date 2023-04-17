Do experts think China is preparing for war?

From Eurasia to the Indo-Pacific, not a day goes by without learning about the infernal spiral of relations between the United States and China.

Additionally, according to a US newspaper, China has exported more than $12 million worth of drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) and parts to arms-strapped Russia. Is an “unholy alliance” of dictators threatening to push free societies like Japan to the brink?

Chronology of developments in 2023

FEBRUARY 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Moscow. 24: China announces 12-point ‘peace plan’ on war in Ukraine.

March 17: The International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes. 20-22: Chinese President Xi Jinping travels to Moscow to meet Putin. In a joint statement, they underline their opposition to US-led efforts to “encircle” China and Russia. 21: The New York Times reports that China exported more than $12 million worth of drones and spare parts to Russia in the year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 25: In an interview on state television, Putin announces his decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia’s ally. 30: Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman expresses Beijing’s intention to conduct joint military exercises and joint “combat readiness” patrols with Russian naval and air forces.



An “unholy alliance”

Chinese military planes crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait while Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was visiting New York in the United States. Suspiciously, the two events coincided with Beijing’s agreement to receive Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Could this be a ploy to cause division between Japan and Taiwan?

Meanwhile, when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on March 21, Russia flew two bombers over international waters in the Sea of ​​Japan to express its displeasure. Since then, Russia has continued to test anti-ship cruise missiles from waters near Vladivostok to the Sea of ​​Japan.

Orville Schelle uses the geopolitical term “unholy alliance” to describe the assembly of autocratic states led by China. Schelle is the director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at Asian societya global NPO.

According to Schelle, the imminent threat to free societies comes not just from the warmongering of China and Russia, but from the “unholy alliance” of autocratic states like Iran, Syria, Belarus and South Korea. North.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on April 2. (Kyodo)

Accomplice of Russia or mediator in good faith?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end US hegemony and its leadership role in the international order. In its place, it aims to build a “new model of great power relations”.

Even if Russia becomes weak and isolated from the international community, Xi believes it will suffice as a partner as long as it remains dependent on China.

From Beijing’s point of view, Russia presents a worthy axis to fight the common enemy, the United States, which Putin regards with strong hostility due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO). Indeed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will help deplete US military resources and distract its attention from Beijing.

Therefore, Xi’s visit to Moscow could be a gesture to express support for a belligerent pawn. Either way, Xi’s goal was not to bring peace to Eurasia, but to make a long-term investment in China’s quest to challenge the United States.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin just days before Xi arrived in Moscow on March 20. This means that Xi knowingly shook hands with a man who has been formally charged as a war criminal for his role in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Needless to say, China is on par with Russia in its disregard for international justice. Therefore, she does not see her association with a war criminal as a problem. For example, the Hague Arbitration Tribunal ruled that China’s “nine-dash line” territorial claim was legally groundless. Yet China uses it to justify its monopolization of the South China Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS)

No respect for international justice

This shows that China and Russia are belligerent dictatorships that treat judicial decisions as seriously as scraps of paper. And they united to form an “axis of evil” to change the international order.

At the China-Russia summit, Xi tried to avoid being seen as Russia’s accomplice by presenting a peace plan and acting as a bona fide mediator.

However, the 12 point peace plan, announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry ahead of the visit, was riddled with abstract political rhetoric. It includes phrases such as “respect the sovereignty of all countries”, “leave behind the Cold War mentality” and “stop unilateral sanctions”.

None of these measures is intended to bring an immediate end to Russia’s war of aggression. On the contrary, the peace plan is a ruse to delay Russia’s defeat. The so-called peace plan is an act of showmanship that attempts to demonstrate to the world that China, as a great power, is capable of mediating in conflicts.

Signs that China is preparing for war

The 12 points of China’s peace plan lay the groundwork for a future war with Taiwan. His ulterior motive is to take advantage of these 12 principles in the event of an eventuality in Taiwan to prevent the intervention of the United States and its allies.

For example, the inclusion of “stopping unilateral sanctions” is none other than Beijing’s attempt to avoid sanctions and maintain a stable supply chain in the future when it attacks Taiwan.

Therefore, while Beijing uses the art of diplomacy to execute the “pork barrel” policy against Russia, it is also preparing the ground for military mobilization in case its diplomatic offensive fails.

John Pomfretformer Beijing bureau chief of the Washington Post, and matt potterformer US deputy national security adviser, offers a careful analysis of the situation in the US diplomatic magazine Foreign Affairs.

They say that even if a war between the United States and China is not imminent, “something has changed in beijing.”

China war preparation

These disconcerting changes include Xi’s troubling statements about “war readiness” and tangible signs that China is preparing for war.

On March 6, Xi escalated his hardline stance by singling out and condemning the United States as waging a “total containment, encirclement and suppression” campaign against China. He said so in a speech to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body. Pottinger and Pomfret note that this statement violates Xi’s practice of “not naming Washington as an adversary.”

In addition, representatives of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police gathered at the National People’s Congress on 8 March. There, Xi declared a policy of strengthening national defense and promoting “self-reliance” in science and technology. In his closing speech on March 13, he called for “national reunification” and denounced Taiwan’s outside interference and separatist activities.

Of these speeches, Pomfret and Pottinger warn that Xi has entered “a new phase in his campaign of political warfare to bully Taiwan” by preparing for geopolitical warfare.

A Chinese warship sails off Fuzhou, in China’s Fujian province, near the main island of Taiwan, on April 8. Military drills and patrols were held around Taiwan on the same day, according to a Chinese military statement. (Reuters via Kyodo)

The invasion of Ukraine as a US-China proxy war

According to Pomfret and Pottinger, in December 2022, Beijing enacted a law making it easier for the PLA to activate reserve forces and effectively replenish combat troops in the event of war.

Beijing has clearly learned from Putin’s military mobilization failures in the war against Ukraine. It has opened troop recruiting centers in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as provinces such as Fujian, Hubei, Hunan, Shandong and Sichuan.

In addition, Fujian Province, which faces Taiwan across the strait, has started building and renovating air raid shelters and “wartime emergency hospitals”. According to reports, plans are also underway to blacklist pro-independence activists and political leaders in Taiwan as assassination targets.

After Frederick KempChairman of the American think tank Atlantic Council, Xi is increasingly convinced that the battle for Ukraine’s future is “a proxy war over the set of forces and principles that will shape the global future”.

If China does not fully support Russia, it has clearly chosen to strengthen the Sino-Russian axis. This led to the emergence of the divide between the United States and Europe against China and Russia.

Author: Hiroshi Yuasa