Congress ups the ante on caste census as Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding it





Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo credit: The Hindu

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the question Kis Ki Kitni Abadi (what is the proportion of the population) demanding to know the strength of the OBC community in the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge advanced the debate by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks his government to carry out the census of castes. Congress, sources say, is considering stalling Narendra Modi’s governments to carry out caste registration at the forefront of its campaign for the 2024 general elections. It is seen as a counterbalance to the BJP’s successfully tested election strategy of unifying the fragmented backward community under the larger umbrella of Hindutva. Explained | Why is the government against the census of castes? The biggest question is how many OBCs, tribals and Dalits are there in India, Mr. Gandhi had said in his address on Sunday in Kolar, Karnataka. If we are talking about money and distribution of power, then the first step should be to know their population size. audience. Reiterating the same point, Mr. Kharge, in his April 16 letter coinciding with Mr. Gandhis Kolar’s speech, said that meaningful social justice and empowerment programs are incomplete without such data. The Congress President also pointed to the failure of the Modi governments in conducting the decennial census, which was to be carried out in 2021. He wrote, I am writing to once again put on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an updated caste census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on several occasions, as have the leaders of many other opposition parties. Talk | Is a census of castes desirable? Putting the ball firmly in the Union Governments’ court, he added, in the absence of an up-to-date caste census, I fear that a reliable database so essential for social justice programs and empowerment, especially for CBOs, is incomplete. This census is the responsibility of the Union government. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive caste census be an integral part of it, Mr. Kharge said. Congress’ demand for a caste census is also seen as a counterattack to the BJP’s campaign against Mr Gandhi for his 2019 comments on why all thieves again carry Modi’s name during a election rally in Kolar. The Congress is also in contact with other opposition parties RJD, JD(U), SP and others to amplify the campaign. In Bihar, where it is in government in alliance with the RJD and the JD(U), the government is already carrying out a census of castes.

