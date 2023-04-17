Politics
Michael Settle: Will Labour’s ruthless election strategy work?
The Labor HQ which, aided by the duplicity and economic mismanagement of previous Tory governments and now by the internal strife gripping the SNP, has made strides in convincing voters in its time for change north and south of the border.
Yet a sense of unease is emerging among comrades as Rishi Sunak, seen by many as a polished performer and having the added bonus of not being Boris Johnson or Liz Truss, is beginning to withdraw some of the support ceded to Labour.
A shadow minister put it bluntly, telling The Times: The polls just don’t reflect what I see on the ground when I go out canvassing. It is simply impossible for us to be 20 points ahead; 10 or 12 max.
A poll yesterday suggested nearly a third of voters said they either didn’t know which party they would support or would not vote at all.
Worryingly for Sir Keir Starmer, people seem to be leaning towards his Tory opponent over who would make the better Prime Minister with analysis suggesting 21% preferred Mr Sunak with just 8% opting for the Labor knight. The largest number, around 67%, said they still hadn’t made up their minds.
The Conservatives’ own internal polls are said to be giving the same message. If that’s true, we can assume that Labors is too.
This may be why the UK opposition has taken a more aggressive stance with a number of campaign announcements ahead of Mays’ local elections in England; seen as an indicator ahead of the 2024 election.
The Labor Party claim that sparked irritation was that Mr Sunak did not believe adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail, citing the fact that 4,500 people convicted of child molestation children under 16 had not served any prison sentence.
The staggering numbers were from 2022 to 2010, but that’s five years before the Prime Minister became an MP and 11 years before entering Downing St.
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood was outraged, calling the attack appalling, former Labor Home Secretary Lord Blunkett said it was deeply offensive and decried the use of gutter politics while John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, insisted his party was better than this and called for the campaign to be called off.
Sir Keir, however, was unrepentant. Indeed, he even took to the pages of that favorite Labor organ, the Daily Mail, to say he had made absolutely no apologies for the ad campaign, no matter how disgusted it made people.
Among the disgusted were members of the Labor Party and, possibly, even the Shadow Cabinet.
Yet the message Sir Keir wanted to convey was: Labor is now the party of law and order. Opposition strategists were reportedly pleased with the response to the attack ads as they raised the profile of the parties and gave Sir Keir, often seen as bland and boring, a harder edge.
The Conservatives’ counterattack on Labor’s attack was administered by Chris Philp, Britain’s police minister, who denounced Sir Keir as a complete fraud, arguing that his crime record was worse than his predecessor Jeremy Corbyns. Which, from the conservatives’ point of view, is supposed to be the pinnacle of the offensive.
Of course, ad hominem attacks during campaigns are nothing new.
Who could forget the devil-eyed announcement of the 1997 campaign when the Tories, clearly sensing defeat, sought to demonize the leader of New Labour? Or the 2010 Conservative campaign when a poster showed a beaming Gordon Brown next to the words: I set 80,000 felons free sooner. Let me do it again.
The problem with personal attacks, however, is that they can be high risk because any campaign strategy must have one key feature: credibility.
If voters don’t buy it, then Labor’s scheme could well backfire and see the villainous party label pinned on them.
Although Scotland will not really become a problem for the Labor revival due to the well-heralded weaknesses of the SNP and the Scottish Tories, clinging to those red-walled English seats could prove a much tougher challenge for Sir Keir and his colleagues.
These are the seats which, if the 2024 contest is tight, could prove to be the difference, for example, between a minority Labor government and a minority Conservative government.
The key to any election victory is the economy and how the public perceives it. In Washington, Jeremy Hunt sought to deny the IMF’s prediction that Britain’s economy would be the worst performing G20 country this year. The Chancellor even said the UK economy is back.
Yet, as we saw in February’s flat numbers, the ongoing strikes are weighing heavily on growth. While Mr. Sunaks’ pledge to halve inflation seems plausible, serious question marks exist over the other four: the growth of the economy; reduce debt; reduce NHS waiting lists in England and stop Channel boats.
Failing four out of five elections in the next general election would not impress voters, which is why the prime minister is expected to refrain from visiting the country until fall 2024.
As political conditions now stand, Sir Keir and comrades still seem most likely to win; maybe not by knockout but maybe on points.
And yet, as we all know in Britain, the weather can change quickly.
If Mr Sunak can keep up his pace, get a good distance from his two failed predecessors and deliver on some of his key promises – including an economic welfare factor – then the morning after the election the scorecard could be much closer than any of us believed maybe a few months ago.
Very few things are set in stone in politics, but one is the astonishing ability of some politicians to, on occasion, wrench defeat from the jaws of victory.
