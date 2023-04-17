China will be the main engine of growth in the world economy in the next 5 years





The IMF has declared that China will be the main driver of global economic growth over the next five years.

China will contribute 22.6% of total global growth, while the United States will contribute 11.3%.

China will become the main engine of global growth over the next five years and will contribute double what the United States will add, according to the International Monetary Fund. According to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the IMF World Economic Outlook released last week, China’s share of the global gross domestic product expansion will be 22.6%, India’s 12.9% and the US’s 11.3%. They are followed by Indonesia, Germany, Turkey and Japan, each with a contribution of less than 3.6%. Three-quarters of global growth will come from 20 countries, and more than 50% will come from China, India, the United States and Indonesia alone. The IMF expects growth contributions from Brazil, Russia, India and China to exceed the Group of Seven countries. Overall, the IMF expects global growth to increase by around 3% over the next five years in a higher interest rate environment. It is the weakest prospect for more than 30 years. The group’s report pointed out that the recent banking turmoil and persistent inflation have increased recession risks. March brought the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature, in addition to problems with Silvergate, Credit Suisse and other names. “Risks to the outlook are squarely on the downside,” the IMF said. “Great uncertainty clouds the near to medium-term outlook as the global economy adjusts to the shocks of 202022 and recent financial sector turmoil. Recession fears have gained prominence, while worries about a stubbornly high inflation persist.”

