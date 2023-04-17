Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to inaugurate world’s first Buddhist summit

NEW DELHI- Shri GK Reddy has informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Global Buddhist Summit on April 20 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with its beneficiary organization, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), will host the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) on April 20-21 at the Ashok Hotel.

He also said that the central government is organizing several events, commemorations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and that the central government has decided that the first International Buddhist World Summit will be held in India.

Addressing the briefing, he said that for the first time eminent Buddhist monks from various countries will visit India and take part in the Summit. He also added that during the summit, discussions will take place on how to face contemporary challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and thought. This global summit will mark the significance and importance of India in Buddhism, as Buddhism was born in India. He also said that the theme of the two-day World Buddhism Summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: From Philosophy to Practice.”

Sh G Kishan Reddy also informed that this global summit will also be a way to strengthen cultural and diplomatic relations with other countries. The Union Minister revealed that delegates from nearly 30 countries will attend the summit and about 171 delegates from foreign countries and 150 delegates from Indian Buddhist organizations.

Prominent scholars, Sangha leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world attend the conference. There are 173 international participants comprising 84 Sangha members and 151 Indian delegates comprising 46 Sangha members, 40 nuns and 65 lay people from outside Delhi. Nearly 200 people from the RCN region will also attend the conference, including more than 30 ambassadors from foreign embassies. Delegates will discuss today’s pressing global issues and seek answers in the Buddha Dhamma which is based on universal values.

The discussions will be structured around the following four themes:

1. Buddha Dhamma and Peace

2. Buddha Dhamma: environmental crisis, health and sustainability

3. Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist tradition

4. Buddha Dhamma Pilgrimage, Living Heritage and Buddha Relics: A Resilient Basis for India’s Age-Old Cultural Links with South, Southeast and East Asian Countries.

Two keynote addresses will be delivered by His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam and Prof. Robert Thurman, respectively for the Sangha and the academic sessions.

The religious traditions originating in India are an integral part of “the ancient dharma, the eternal way of life”. The Buddha Dhamma of ancient India made a significant contribution to the development of human civilization. Its dissemination around the world has led to a great intermingling of knowledge and cultures and to the flourishing of various spiritual and philosophical traditions all over the world.

The deliberations are expected to explore how the core values ​​of the Buddha Dhamma can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary contexts that drive technological advancement and consumerism while grappling with a devastated planet and disenchantment. companies quickly.

The main vision of the Summit is to reflect on the teachings of Buddha Shakyamuni which have been continuously enriched over the centuries with the practice of Buddha Dhamma. The aim is to create a forum for lay Buddhist scholars and Dharma masters. It will also delve into Buddha’s message for peace, compassion and harmony with the aim of working towards universal peace and harmony, in line with core Dharma values ​​and produce a document for further scholarly research, in order to study its viability for use as a tool. for the conduct of international relations on the world stage.

The Ministry of Culture and IBC, a global Buddhist umbrella body, headquartered in New Delhi, recently organized a successful international meeting of experts from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries on heritage Buddhist shared in order to re-establish cross-cultural links. , search for commonalities between Central Asian Buddhist art, artistic styles, archaeological sites and antiquity in the collections of various museums in SCO countries.

GBS-2023 is a similar effort to engage global Buddhist dhamma leaders and scholars on issues of Buddhist and universal concern, and to offer policy inputs to collectively address them.

