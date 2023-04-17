Imran Khan fears another ‘operation’ at Zaman Park during Eid holiday





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan talks to his lawyer after he arrived at the High Court in Lahore on April 17, 2023. “Threats ahead. The lawyer says Khan is threatened, so he doesn’t go to people’s homes.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that he fears the government may launch a new operation during the Eid ul Fitr holiday at his Zaman Park residence in an attempt to arrest him.

The head of the PTI informed the court of his concerns during a hearing on his petition asking for details of the cases registered against him across the country.

During the hearing, Khans’ lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, told the court that the state apparatus was being used against his client. He urged the court to halt the registration of the charges against the head of the PTI.

Everything has a limit in all cases where the police are the plaintiff, Safdar said, citing the Wazirabad incident and the Zile Shah case where the police were the plaintiff.

If your location has been recorded, that shouldn’t remain a problem, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh remarked.

However, Safdar told the bench that in all cases terrorism charges were included, adding that the court could not remain silent on the abuse of authority.

We must fight on all fronts. Coming to take bail every day is not the answer, Safdar said. He added that in the cases registered, so far, there is no need to arrest the head of the PTI.

Now Eid is coming and the court won’t work. During these days, the police might open another front in Zaman Park, Safdar said, adding that the police should not be allowed to register a case in these days.

Is there such a priority? asked Judge Sheikh.

With that, the head of the PTI came to the podium and told the bench that the court had ordered the police not to launch an operation in Zaman Park, but it happened.

Now, during the holidays, they will launch an operation. I have credible reports that they are going to launch an operation. The court must arrest them, insisted Khan, adding that the law of the jungle prevails here, first people are arrested, then they are informed of the charges.

I’m just telling you about the threats in advance,” Khan said and returned to his seat.

Anwar Mansoor, Khan’s other lawyer, said such actions are used to stop elections.

A political leader is threatened with arrest so he does not go to the people, the lawyer said.

Following this, the Punjab government lawyer told the court that it was not legal to ask the court for permission to investigate someone.

The courts have dismissed these petitions, the Punjab government’s lawyer said.

In this regard, Judge Sheikh asked the lawyer when it was not necessary to stop in old cases and why the government wanted to take action after the registration of new cases.

However, the government’s lawyer argued that the petition was untenable.

Moving on, Judge Sheikh remarked that the petition was good except for the inclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a defendant.

Khan’s lawyer told the court that the machinery of government had never been used as it had been against his client.

In this regard, Judge Sheikh informed the lawyer that the Punjab government lawyer had referred to the cases of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

At this point, Khan again came to the podium and told the court that the government violated court orders despite his order.

I’m trying to stop the bloodshed. We have no confidence in this system, Khan said.

The court took a brief break and when Judge Sheikh and Judge Farooq Haider returned, they announced that they were sending the case to the LHC Chief Judge for formation of a full bench on the case.

