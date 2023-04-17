The closeness of Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto at Hannover Messe 2023





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto attend the world’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe 2023 at Hannover Congress Centrum, Hannover, Germany, Monday, April 17, 2023. (Doc. Prabowo Subianto’s team)

BeritaManado.com Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the world’s largest industrial exhibition Hannover Messe 2023 at Hannover Congress Centrum, Hannover, Germany on Monday (4/17/2023). Launch Suara.com the BeritaManado.com networkPresident Jokowi appeared to be present accompanied by the Minister of Defense (Menhan), Prabowo Subianto. Interestingly, the two’s closeness was apparent during the event when they greeted each other. The two spoke interspersed with smiles, even shaking hands before visiting the exhibition. Jokowi himself appeared in a black suit, while Prabowo wore a brown suit, paired with a matching tie. “I will officially open Hannover Messe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” Jokowi said. Another interesting thing is that Indonesia is the official partner country of Hannover Messe 2023. While the theme Making Indonesia 4.0 was carried by Indonesia for the exhibition. “Hannover Messe is Europe’s largest industrial exhibition and Indonesia is the first ASEAN country to become an official partner country or partner country,” he said. Prabowo also had the opportunity to meet in person a number of students studying in Germany. On the sidelines of the exhibition, he reminded the students to carry out their education with full responsibility. Furthermore, he also indicated that the students could return to the country and use their knowledge to help accelerate development. Take notice, study carefully so that when you return, you will build our nation. We really need young people who can work in all areas, accelerating national development, Prabowo said. (jentlywenur) Latest news Live in the kitchen demo, MODENA returns to inspire today’s practical lifestyle



