PM Modi to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day global Buddhist summit, to be held later this week in Delhi. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the summit would see the participation of eminent Buddhist monks, scholars and delegates from various parts of the world, adding that the conference would be held at the Ashok hotel on April 20 and 21. The theme of the Conference is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Practice”. The Prime Minister will open the conference which will be the first of its kind, given its scale and the stature of the attendees, Reddy said. “Prominent Buddhist monks, scholars, ambassadors and diplomats from various foreign countries will attend the summit, which will be organized by the Ministry of Culture in union with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC),” he told reporters. journalists. The minister said delegates from nearly 30 countries apart from India are expected to attend the mega event. Delegates from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Russia, among others, will attend the event, said CIB Director General Abhijit Halder. When asked if a delegate from China would attend the event, Halder said “an invitation has been sent but no specific response has been received.” He said the IBC network covers the world and invitations have been sent to institutions and “not to governments”. Halder was also asked if Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama would be attending. “We have sent the invitation but due to (his) health issues we are still awaiting confirmation,” he added. Halder said the conference was first considered in 2020 but could not take place then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, it was difficult to gather the best monks from various countries at the same time in one place, he added. Reddy said India is the “cradle of Buddhism” and “the land of the Buddha”. “Therefore, it is our responsibility to present our Buddhist history and heritage to the world and the conference is in line with this vision of the country and the current government led by Prime Minister Modi,” he added. Reddy was also asked if foreign delegates will visit various Buddhist sites around the country. The minister said, “Delegates can visit different sites and the Indian government will help coordinate their visits so that we can showcase our monuments and sites associated with Buddhism.” (With PTI entries) Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

