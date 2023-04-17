Trump News Today: Judge dismisses E Jean Carroll rape trial delay as DeSantis PAC launches ad against Trump





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Ron DeSantis supporters are attacking Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticizing the former president for campaigning against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to rights programs.

A super PAC supporting the Florida governor has released a new TV ad accusing Mr Trump of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.

Why is he spending millions to attack the Republican Governor of Florida? Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, the ads’ narrator asks.

As tensions mount between the two men believed to be the main rivals for the Republican vote in 2024, Mr Trump is also weighing in on Fox News’ defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.

In an early morning article on Truth Social on Monday, the former president falsely claimed Dominion’s lawsuit would be weakened if the network continued its lies about the 2020 presidential election.

In other news, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions after his criminal indictment was announced and his prediction of arrest last month.

The filings also reveal that he has earned more than $5 million from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1 million with his NFT program, and less than $200 with Truth Social.

HighlightsView latest update 1681761440George Santos announces re-election

It happened, GOP Rep. George Santos is officially running for re-election in New York’s 3rd District.

The controversial congressman made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon. He is the subject of ongoing investigations at the local, state and federal levels, and there have been numerous calls for him to step down.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 20:57

1681760745FEC filings show Trump made less than $200 from Truth Social

Donald Trump’s personal financial disclosure reports to the Federal Election Commission offer the first public insight into his income and financial situation since leaving the White House in 2021.

Alex Woodward reviewed the details.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 20:45

1681759245Fetterman returns to Congress

Senator John Fetterman returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since mid-February after treatment for clinical depression.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 20:20

1681758045DeSantis backing super PAC launches Trump attack ad

A super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has released a TV ad attacking former President Donald Trump, accusing him of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.

Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democratic prosecutor in New York, the ad’s narrator said. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican Governor of Florida? Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 20:00

1681756545Trump shoots Truth Social against DeSantis for Second Amendment record

Monday noon on Truth Social, and former President Donald Trump punched out his favorite enemy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This time the topic was the Second Amendment, with the former president challenging Mr DeSantiss’ claim in an ad that he aligned with Democrats on the issue of gun rights.

Wow, that’s like Democratic disinformation! he wrote, also claiming that Ron DeSanctus did not attend the NRA convention this weekend in person because he feared being booed.

And here’s what pissed him off:

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 19:35

1681755045Investigating a possible gunshot near the residence of the vice presidents

The Secret Service is investigating reports of a single shot being fired near the US Naval Observatory, home to Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers responded to reports around 1:30 a.m. EST Monday, according to a report from NBC News.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 19:10

1681753845Protesters shout at Jim Jordan outside the House hearing in New York

Let the public in, shouted a group of protesters from the hallway just outside the room where Mr. Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee held their meeting on Monday,

Outside the Jacob Javits Federal Building in midtown Manhattan, another group of protesters chanted: Hey hey, ho, ho, Jim Jordans gotta go.

Reporting by Ariana Baio from New York.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 18:50

1681752065Schumer hits out at McCarthy over debt ceiling speech

Senator Chuck Schumer hit out at Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his debt ceiling speech this morning.

He went all the way to Wall Street and gave us no new details, no new facts, no new information at all, Schumer said, warning of a Republican default crisis.

President Biden and I are happy to meet the speaker when he has something to say on a plan.

The senator adds that without a House GOP debt plan, what are we going to talk about? The furniture?

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 18:21

1681750545ICYMI: Trump tells NRA conference he will end Bidens war on guns

The one-term president made the pledge during a keynote address in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he told NRA members he would be the maligned group’s staunch friend and fearless champion if he was returning to the White House after the 2024 presidential election.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 17:55

1681749345

Fox could also introduce evidence from other defamers to challenge causation, according to a filing with the Delaware Superior Court.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 17:35

