China, Russia and Brazil show closer ties – analysis

Recent meetings between Brazil, Russia and China show how these countries, and others, are increasingly working together in a world where American influence is perceived to be waning. This is important for the Middle East, as Brazil is an important economy and seeks to increase its role globally.

Current meetings did not include the three countries, but several types of visits and meetings illustrate this phenomenon. For example, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Brasilia on Monday to meet with Mauro Vieira. The Guardian in the UK noted that this visit would “ruffle” the United States. Lavrov apparently also travels to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, Russian state media said. This is a Russian “tour” of South America to consolidate its position there.

Lavrov’s trip to Brazil comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently visited China and then the United Arab Emirates. Russian state media TASS noted that “the fact that Brazil is mentioned separately in Russia’s updated foreign policy concept testifies to the maturity of relations between the two countries,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro said. Vieira in an interview with TASS ahead of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s visit. in Brasília. The report says that Brazil is an important member of BRICS and MERCOSUR and that Brazil is trying to reorient its foreign policy under Lula. “In fact, our two countries play an important role in international communication. Furthermore, this aspect of Russia’s understanding of foreign policy priorities indicates the mature nature of bilateral relations and clearly shows that, like Brazil, Russia also believes that bilateral relations are crucial to the system of international relations.” , Vieira said.

Meanwhile, on April 15, The National in the UAE noted that “UAE President Sheikh Mohamed received his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Abu Dhabi after arriving for an official visit.” Lula received a guard of honor upon his arrival and a 21-gun artillery salute. The UAE Air Force Al Fursan aerobatic team also conducted a flyover.

“I had the pleasure of welcoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the UAE. Brazil has long been a key strategic partner of the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet. The UAE is one of Brazil’s biggest trading partners in the region and this is the second time Lula has come to the country. He was last there in 2003.\

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose after the signing ceremony in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2019 (Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Meanwhile, Turkey’s TRT noted that “Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.” The report went on to say that “we have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era… They are very stable. He said on Sunday that a new era was beginning in relations. “This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China’s Defense Minister. I specifically chose Russia for this to underscore the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral relations,” Li said.

Russia, China, Brazil and a New World Order

When these visits are added up – the Russian foreign minister going to Brazil and South America; the Brazilian leader visiting China and the United Arab Emirates; and the Chinese defense minister visiting Russia – they turn out to be the building blocks of what China and Russia see as a new world order.

This is designed to confront the US-led world order that emerged in the 1990s and create a multipolar world.

These movements were also linked to recent meetings regarding Afghanistan in which Pakistan, Russia, China and Iran are all involved.

Also, they are tied to various groupings of countries that usually exclude the West, such as SCO, CICA and BRICS.

While countries like Brazil claim to be neutral or simply pursue an independent policy, Lula’s remarks and these visits make it clear that Brazil prefers China and Russia to the United States and most Western democracies. Russia and China in turn want to take advantage of this and try to bring Brazil into their camp. This has ramifications for the Middle East, as countries like Brazil are important to the region.