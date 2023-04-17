For years I have urged minorities to join the Conservatives. But now there’s Suella Braverman, I’m telling you get out! | mohamed amine

I’ve been a politics junkie since 1960. As a result, I remember Labor bringing in the Race Relations Act 1965, while the Tories did regular and defended racist remarksthe worst being Rivers of Blood by Enoch Powell in 1968. My future wife’s Pakistani family in Romford came under racist attack for the first time after that speech.

Despite this, in 1983, as a new convert to free market capitalism, I joined the Conservative Party because I saw Margaret Thatcher as transforming Britain for the better. I still do.

Due to other commitments, I was personally inactive politically until I was presented to the late Lord Sheikhfounder of the Conservative Muslim Forum (CMF) in 2006. I became its vice-president, then president from 2014, a regular at party congresses and a writer on the Curator’s websiteHomewhere conservative events and policies are debated at length.

In the 2005 Conservative leadership election, I chose David Cameron over David Davis because I viewed him as more liberal and socially inclusive. Cameron lived up to my expectations in many ways, such as living with a Muslim family in Birmingham for two days in 2007.

The main role of the CMF is to encourage Muslims to support the Conservative Party. In the 2005 general election, only around 10% of British Muslims voted Conservative. The efforts of Cameron, CMF and others increased that percentage to 15% in 2010 and 25% in 2015. Unfortunately, since then the trend has reversed, with fewer Muslims voting Conservative in 2017 and even less in 2019.

What went wrong? In my opinion, the party has started to put victory at all costs before its principles.

The rot began with Zac Goldsmith’s mayoral campaign in London in 2016. Many Muslims, myself included, saw Goldsmith despicably trying to paint his Labor opponent Sadiq Khan as a covert extremist. The situation worsened under the presidency of Theresa May. Boris Johnson’s notorious Telegraph article comparing Muslim women who wore a niqab or burqa to letterboxes or bank robbers led to no punishment.

When May resigned in 2019 after terrible local and European elections, many ran for leadership. Although I had political differences with most of the candidates, with the exception of one person, none would have made me leave the party.

The only exception was Johnson. I considered him morally unfit to be prime minister, because in my opinion he didn’t care about the difference between truth and lies, or cared about anyone but himself. After sharing these views on BBC Radio 4s Today in June 2019, under pressure from the party chairman, the Muslim Forum expelled me.

After three years, Johnson’s management imploded, while Liz Truss self-destructed in 49 days. The party turned to Rishi Sunak, who should be celebrated as our second ethnic minority Prime Minister, the first being Benjamin Disraeli.

While he seems like a good guy, I see Sunak as the prisoner of the party’s right wing, led by Suella Braverman. Otherwise, why is she Home Secretary, despite being fired from her job by Truss for committing a security breach.

Unfortunately, Sunak seems to believe that the party can only win the next general election with naked populism, a view that paints Labor as representing the so-called elite, the much-maligned enemies of the people, as anti-Brexit , pro unlimited migration, gender conscious and unpatriotic.

Most disgusting is Braverman’s anti-refugee rhetoric, which speaks of a invasion. It reminds me of the British rhetoric of the 1930s against Jewish refugees. We rightly celebrate Kindertransport, but the reason trains only carried children is because Britain would not give shelter to their parents.

When I thought she couldn’t go any lower, Braverman singled out Anglo-Pakistani men as predominant in the grooming gangs, despite the Home Office’s own report stating that no evidence existed showing that Anglo-Pakistanis were over-represented. I was delighted to see Baroness Warsi castigate her in the Guardian.

If you are an honest person in the Conservative party, should you leave the party, as I eventually did, or stay, as Baroness Warsi did? I agree that Baroness Warsis’ criticism of Braverman has more impact because she is still conservative. I still hold many of the beliefs that made me a conservative and moved me to persuade others to become conservatives. But I could never recommend anyone to vote for the Conservative Party today. I have been a Liberal Democrat since October 2019. I think the Tory Party of Johnson and now Braverman and those indulging in it have left me

A healthy democracy needs respectable and elected political parties on all parts of the political spectrum. I believe the Conservative Party can only be cured by massive defeat and a purge of the far right, just as Labor needed the 1983 defeat before Neil Kinnock kicked out the far left and Tony Blair make it eligible again.

The Braverman path is damaging and will continue to harm the party. Members have to decide if they want to join. But we all need to speak up before this does more damage to our country.