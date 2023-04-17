Connecting Clarence Thomas and Donald Trump: Bound by a mutual cult of corrupt power





At its core, fascism is a corrupt power where there is one set of rules for the Great Leader and his followers and allies and another set of rules, laws and expectations for everyone else. Unbridled and corrupt power is both the means and the end of fascists and other anti-democratic projects. This same corrupt power is a type of unifying energy field for today’s Republican Party and the “conservative” movement more broadly.

Donald Trump has been involved in a decades-long crime spree. The presidency was only an opportunity for him to prosecute these crimes on a historic and unprecedented scale and level. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas applies the same underlying principles of corrupt power as Donald Trump.

For several decades, Thomas has violated ethics rules by receiving gifts and favors from individuals and groups who have interests in the Supreme Court. As a new report from ethics watchdog group ProPublica revealed, Thomas received the equivalent of tribute payments – including real estate – from his best friend, the right-wing billionaire financier and power broker. Harlan Crow.

As Max Moran notes in The American Prospect, “This isn’t even the first time he’s been caught up in this scandal,” citing a 2004 Los Angeles Times article. “Thomas’ Solution for Ethical Violation” , writes Moran, “was to try to make it harder to follow.”

Much attention has been paid to how Thomas’ godfather and benefactor is an apparent Nazi fetishist. Crow’s attraction to these evil objects and the vile politics they represent and endorse, yet he (and his advocates) tries to excuse, fabricate and rationalize with twisted pretzel logic is one critically important to understanding the agenda to end multiracial pluralist democracy that Thomas and the other right-wing Supreme Court justices and today’s “conservative” movement are imposing on the country. Other observers have focused on how Thomas’s corruption is indicative of larger issues with the United States Supreme Court and how it is now an openly partisan institution that does not consider the law in a neutral way, but rather as something to bend and cock in service. to the republican-fascist and “conservative” revolutionary project.

While critically important on their own, these concerns and interventions point to a much larger cultural and political problem: corrupt power dominates America’s elite class, and this has had extremely harmful consequences for the American people. and his well-being.

How did Trump and his allies and supporters react to him being held accountable under the law for his obvious crimes? Predictably: with threats of violence and civil unrest, lies and false claims that Trump is some kind of innocent “victim.” Even more preposterously, Trump followers even claim that he is some sort of divinely ordained Jesus Christ-like figure who is being “martyred” and “persecuted” by Democrats and the “deep state.”

Thanks to their broken reasoning, the Great Leader and his followers are, by definition, above and outside the law. That Donald Trump, the private citizen, should be treated the same as other Americans, even though he has been given far more leeway and freedom from consequences, is deemed unacceptable to Republican fascists and those who share their beliefs and commitment to the corrupt right. wing power.

In a conversation last week with Salon, author and investigative journalist David Neiwertoffer this information about Trump’s arrest and indictment:

A central feature of any type of autocratic rule is a degraded and corrupt, two-tiered version of the rule of law, in which authoritarian rulers are by nature free from legal constraint, while the people they rule are subject to draconian and draconian rules. often discriminatory application of laws. It’s what Donald Trump’s defenders have been working towards since his election day in 2016, and it’s what they’re fighting for in court now.

Like all good authoritarians, they try to convince the public that this kind of de facto immunity from liability, legal and otherwise, is the birthright of powerful men like Trump, the natural state of things. And until the advent of democratic rule, that was probably more or less the case.

That’s what we’ll hear from the neofascists who are once again gearing up to barricade in Trump’s name, and not just the Proud Boys and Three Percenter types, but the Tucker Carlsons and the Jim Jordans as well. It is about undermining and ultimately tearing down our democratic institutions of which the rule of law is probably the most fundamental.

Not to be overlooked, Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni, who is a right-wing lawyer and operative, played a pivotal role in the Trump regime’s January 6 coup attempt. Had Trump and his cabal’s coup plot developed as expected, the 2020 election would have been decided in part by Judge Thomas. Thomas telegraphed what his decision would be in such a case when he was the only member of the Supreme Court to rule in favor of Trump’s motion to block the House of Representatives from access to documents on the attempted coup. state of the traitorous president on January 6. Thomas’ embrace of corrupt power represents a broader pattern of ethically compromised, if not downright corrupt, behavior by right-wing Supreme Court justices.

The American people know from experience that there is a double standard where the rich and powerful are routinely able to break the law without serious consequences while ordinary people enjoy no such privileges. The result is a crisis of legitimacy for American democracy, its social institutions and its elites, including the media and the courts. The military is one of the few American institutions that is consistently held in high esteem by the American people. It is the mark of a failing democracy that could potentially succumb to military rule.

Max Moran summarizes this horrible state of affairs:

If the highest judges in the land regularly violate the laws they interpret, they do not deserve to be arbiters of legality. Failing to act on something so clear means Democrats are accepting that ordinary people have no guaranteed rights, and that those with power and prestige can do no wrong. Refusing to create “one big circus” could fuel congressional Democrats’ personal illusions about bipartisan comity, which has never been reciprocated. The cost of this selfish fantasy, however, would be any fleeting assertion that the United States government has legitimacy in the first place.

Corrupt power is the driving force behind “too big to fail” and how wealthy classes and societies can make selfish, grossly irresponsible, and in many cases illegal decisions that cause financial ruin and misery for the American people. Yet these same actors are never held accountable and are instead rescued with public money and other forms of support. The average American has no such protections or safety net.

From pollution and environmental disaster as seen with the recent train derailment in Ohio, the opioid crisis, mass shootings and other examples of corporate crime and malfeasance, power corrupt motivates such behavior and its underlying belief that the rich and powerful are safe from being held accountable for their crimes and the societal and personal harm they cause to the American people.

America is sick of extreme wealth and income inequality, where the upper classes and plutocrats literally don’t live in the same society as everyone else. Corrupt power contributes to creating, maintaining and expanding such an unjust and undemocratic arrangement.

In many ways, corrupt power and its inherently fascist trappings are the root of America’s democratic crisis and the era of Trump and what it has brought about. Resolving America’s democratic crisis and stopping the ascendant neo-fascist movement(s) in its various guises requires moral judgment where 1) corrupt power is exposed as not being “the natural order of things” but rather a perversion of it and 2) the rule of law in the service of justice applies equally to the rich and powerful as well as to the common people.

Ultimately, the moral judgment that American society needs will require some very difficult questions about the collective character of the American people and the leaders they have put in power.

In a profile to The New Statesman, political scientist Brian Klaas explained this big challenge this way:

Our modern society has made it extremely unattractive for normal, decent human beings to find themselves in positions of power. I don’t think I’m the only one in this case. I think there are a lot of people who think: I could make the world a little better, but the cost could be huge for me.

I conducted 500 interviews with some of the worst people in the world and they weren’t normal. There are quirks about them, there is something wrong with some of them, but they are all very, very good at gaining power. And it’s no accident. There are ways to counteract that trend or amplify it, and I think we’re unfortunately amplifying it a lot.”

Power is a relational thing, you can’t be a leader if you don’t have followers. So, even if we complain about the leaders we have, we have to recognize, at least in a democratic society, that we put them there.

It’s not about bad people, it’s not about systems. It’s about us.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to fix.

