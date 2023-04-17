Papua Rebels Ambushed Indonesian Troops Searching for Kidnapped Pilot | News





Armed separatists say they attacked soldiers as the army searched for a captured New Zealand pilot.

Separatists in Indonesia’s Papua region say they killed nine soldiers in an ambush, but the army says one soldier was killed during search operations for a kidnapped New Zealand pilot. Indonesian military spokesman Julius Widjojono said on Sunday that soldiers had been dispersed to several locations in search of captured Susi Air pilot Phillip Mehrtens and were having communication difficulties due to the bad weather. Mehrtens was abducted by rebels from an airport in the remote Nduga district in February. From 2:03 p.m. local time [05:03 GMT Sunday], the information we have indicates one death, said Widjojono when asked about the higher number of victims. We have not received any further information as it is difficult to access the area, especially with the uncertain weather. Widjojono said the military would step up the rescue operation for Mehrtens as they identified the location of the pilots. Erratic weather conditions made the effort difficult, he said. The West Papua National Liberation Army, the armed wing of Papua’s main separatist group, claimed responsibility for an attack on Saturday which it said killed nine soldiers. The rebels had earlier demanded that Indonesia recognize Papua’s independence in exchange for the release of the pilots as well as an internationally facilitated meeting with President Joko Widodo. Separatists said Saturday’s attack was an act of defense against military activity in the region and called on the government to negotiate Mehrtens’ release instead. The UN and the New Zealand government have an obligation to push Indonesia to halt the military operation, rebel spokesman Sebby Sambom said on Sunday. The plane is the only way to reach the mountainous areas of Papua, where rebel attacks have increased in recent years. The Melanesian population of Papua shares few cultural ties with the rest of Indonesia, and the military there has long been accused of human rights abuses. A former Dutch colony, Papua declared independence in 1961, but neighboring Indonesia took control two years later, promising an independence referendum. The subsequent vote to keep Indonesia was widely seen as a sham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/17/papua-rebels-ambush-indonesian-troops-looking-for-kidnapped-pilot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related