Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet Prime Minister Modi at India’s first store launch: report

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is expected to arrive in India this week to launch the company’s first retail stores in India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Reuters report. Tim Cook’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the report. (Twitter)

The Reuters report citing sources added that Cook will also hold talks with Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The source, which includes a government official, said the meeting with Modi is scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi. However, the PM’s office or the Indian government has yet to confirm the same.

The reported meetings come close to Apple’s increased focus on India to diversify its assembly operations beyond China. It was earlier reported by Bloomberg that Apple had requested a meeting for Cook with PM Modi amid pressure from centers to attract Apple manufacturing partners like Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. Cook first visited India in 2016.

The world’s second largest smartphone market will host retail stores of iPhone makers opening in Mumbai and Delhi. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened for a private event on Monday and will start operating for the public from Tuesday. The company’s second outlet in India will be inaugurated at a premier shopping mall in Delhi on Thursday.

Both stores have been under construction for a long time, as India’s strict rules prohibit global brands from opening own-brand outlets unless they source their supplies largely from within the country.

According to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association, iPhones accounted for 50% of the $9 billion worth of smartphones exported from India between April 2022 and February 2023.

The company opened its Indian online store in 2020, but relatively high prices for Apple’s stickers are still a deterrent in the country of 1.4 billion people where affordability plays a major role in purchasing decisions .

(With contributions from Reuters, Bloomberg)