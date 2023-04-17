Republican US congressman asks judge to let Trump investigation continue





NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan on Monday asked a judge to allow a House of Representatives panel’s investigation into the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, claiming that a subpoena from a former Manhattan prosecutor was needed. as they consider possible legislation.

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and ally of fellow Republican Trump, made the request to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil two days before she was scheduled to hold a hearing in the case in federal court in Manhattan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought 34 counts of falsifying business documents against Trump, last week sued Jordan to end what Bragg called a “campaign of intimidation” against the lawsuits against the former president. The lawsuit sought to block a subpoena from the committee seeking testimony from Mark Pomerantz, who once led the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s Trump investigation but resigned in early 2022.

In a separate filing, Pomerantz urged Vyskocil to block the subpoena and said he had no role in Bragg’s decision to indict Trump.

Trump, the first former US president to be charged with a crime, pleaded not guilty on April 4 after being charged over a silent payment made before the 2016 US presidential election to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop him from discussing of a sexual relationship she said she had with him.

Trump, who is seeking a Republican nomination for president in 2024, has denied the affair took place.

Bragg accused Jordan of obstructing New York’s “sovereign authority” and intervening in an ongoing criminal case.

In his response to Bragg’s lawsuit on Monday, Jordan said his Pomerantz subpoena was covered by protection under the US Constitution for “speech or debate” in Congress. Jordan said its committee is considering legislation allowing presidents to transfer state criminal cases against them to federal court.

“Such legislation could help protect current and former presidents from potentially politically motivated lawsuits,” Jordan’s attorneys wrote in court documents.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

