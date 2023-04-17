Two Arrested for Illegally Operating a Chinese Government Overseas Police Station | Takeover bid

A complaint was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging two defendants with the opening and operation of an illegal overseas police station, located in lower Manhattan, New York , for a provincial branch of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were arrested earlier this morning at their New York home. Their first appearances are scheduled for this afternoon in Brooklyn before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr.

As alleged in the complaint, Lu and Chen are charged with conspiracy to act as agents of the PRC government as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official. The defendants worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the MPS. The police station that closed in the fall of 2022 after those operating it learned of the FBI investigation occupied a floor of an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown. While acting under the direction and control of an MPS official, Lu and Chen helped open and operate the underground police station. None of the participants in the scheme informed the US government that they were helping the PRC government to surreptitiously open and operate an illegal MPS police station on US soil.

The PRC, through its repressive security apparatus, has established a covert physical presence in New York to monitor and intimidate dissidents and those who criticize its government, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Division of National Security Department of Justice. The PRC’s actions go far beyond the bounds of acceptable nation-state conduct. We will resolutely defend the freedoms of all who live in our country against the threat of authoritarian repression.

This lawsuit exposes the Chinese government’s gross violation of our nation’s sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City, said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators were tasked with doing the PRC bidding, including helping to locate a Chinese dissident living in the United States, and obstructed our investigation by suppressing their communications. Such a police station has no place here in New York or in any American community.

It is simply outrageous that China’s Ministry of Public Security thinks it can get away with establishing a secret, illegal police station on American soil to help it export repression and overthrow our rule of law, said FBI Counterintelligence Acting Deputy Director Kurt Ronnow. Division. This case is a powerful reminder that the People’s Republic of China will stop at nothing to bend people to their will and silence the messages they don’t want anyone to hear. The FBI is committed to protecting everyone in the United States from efforts to undermine our democratic freedoms, and to holding all state actors and those who assist them accountable for violating our laws.

Before helping open the police station in early 2022, Lu had a long-standing, trusting relationship with PRC law enforcement, including the MPS. Since 2015, and through the operation of the secret police station, Lu has been tasked with carrying out various activities, including assisting the PRC government’s repressive activities on US soil:

In 2015, during PRC President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States, Lu participated in counter-protests in Washington, DC. against members of a religion prohibited by PRC law. A deputy director of the MPS presented Lu with a plaque for the work he did on behalf of the PRC government.

In 2018, Lu was enlisted in efforts to return an alleged PRC fugitive to the PRC. The victim said he was repeatedly harassed to return to the PRC, including threats of violence against the victim and his family in the United States and the PRC.

In 2022, the MPS official requested Lus’ assistance in locating an individual living in California who is a pro-democracy activist. In turn, Lu enlisted the help of another accomplice. Later, when confronted by the FBI about these conversations, Lu denied that they had taken place.

In October 2022, the FBI conducted a court-authorized search of the illegal police station. As part of the search, FBI agents interviewed Lu and Chen and seized their phones. Examining the contents of these phones, FBI agents observed that communications between Lu and Chen, on the one hand, and the MPS official, on the other, appeared to have been suppressed. In later consensual interviews, Lu and Chen admitted to the FBI that they had suppressed communications with the MPS official after learning of the FBI’s ongoing investigation, thus preventing the FBI from knowing the full extent of the MPS instructions for the overseas police station.

If convicted of conspiring to act as agents of the PRC, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The FBI field office in New York investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon and Antoinette N. Rangel for the Eastern District of New York, and Attorney Scott A. Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section are prosecuting the case. .

The FBI has created a website for victims to report efforts by foreign governments to stalk, intimidate, or assault people in the United States. If you believe you are or have been a victim of transnational repression, please visit: www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintelligence/transnational-repression.

The charges in the complaint are only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.