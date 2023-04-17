Politics
Two Arrested for Illegally Operating a Chinese Government Overseas Police Station | Takeover bid
A complaint was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging two defendants with the opening and operation of an illegal overseas police station, located in lower Manhattan, New York , for a provincial branch of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were arrested earlier this morning at their New York home. Their first appearances are scheduled for this afternoon in Brooklyn before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr.
As alleged in the complaint, Lu and Chen are charged with conspiracy to act as agents of the PRC government as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official. The defendants worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the MPS. The police station that closed in the fall of 2022 after those operating it learned of the FBI investigation occupied a floor of an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown. While acting under the direction and control of an MPS official, Lu and Chen helped open and operate the underground police station. None of the participants in the scheme informed the US government that they were helping the PRC government to surreptitiously open and operate an illegal MPS police station on US soil.
The PRC, through its repressive security apparatus, has established a covert physical presence in New York to monitor and intimidate dissidents and those who criticize its government, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Division of National Security Department of Justice. The PRC’s actions go far beyond the bounds of acceptable nation-state conduct. We will resolutely defend the freedoms of all who live in our country against the threat of authoritarian repression.
This lawsuit exposes the Chinese government’s gross violation of our nation’s sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City, said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators were tasked with doing the PRC bidding, including helping to locate a Chinese dissident living in the United States, and obstructed our investigation by suppressing their communications. Such a police station has no place here in New York or in any American community.
It is simply outrageous that China’s Ministry of Public Security thinks it can get away with establishing a secret, illegal police station on American soil to help it export repression and overthrow our rule of law, said FBI Counterintelligence Acting Deputy Director Kurt Ronnow. Division. This case is a powerful reminder that the People’s Republic of China will stop at nothing to bend people to their will and silence the messages they don’t want anyone to hear. The FBI is committed to protecting everyone in the United States from efforts to undermine our democratic freedoms, and to holding all state actors and those who assist them accountable for violating our laws.
Before helping open the police station in early 2022, Lu had a long-standing, trusting relationship with PRC law enforcement, including the MPS. Since 2015, and through the operation of the secret police station, Lu has been tasked with carrying out various activities, including assisting the PRC government’s repressive activities on US soil:
- In 2015, during PRC President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States, Lu participated in counter-protests in Washington, DC. against members of a religion prohibited by PRC law. A deputy director of the MPS presented Lu with a plaque for the work he did on behalf of the PRC government.
- In 2018, Lu was enlisted in efforts to return an alleged PRC fugitive to the PRC. The victim said he was repeatedly harassed to return to the PRC, including threats of violence against the victim and his family in the United States and the PRC.
- In 2022, the MPS official requested Lus’ assistance in locating an individual living in California who is a pro-democracy activist. In turn, Lu enlisted the help of another accomplice. Later, when confronted by the FBI about these conversations, Lu denied that they had taken place.
In October 2022, the FBI conducted a court-authorized search of the illegal police station. As part of the search, FBI agents interviewed Lu and Chen and seized their phones. Examining the contents of these phones, FBI agents observed that communications between Lu and Chen, on the one hand, and the MPS official, on the other, appeared to have been suppressed. In later consensual interviews, Lu and Chen admitted to the FBI that they had suppressed communications with the MPS official after learning of the FBI’s ongoing investigation, thus preventing the FBI from knowing the full extent of the MPS instructions for the overseas police station.
If convicted of conspiring to act as agents of the PRC, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The FBI field office in New York investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon and Antoinette N. Rangel for the Eastern District of New York, and Attorney Scott A. Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section are prosecuting the case. .
The FBI has created a website for victims to report efforts by foreign governments to stalk, intimidate, or assault people in the United States. If you believe you are or have been a victim of transnational repression, please visit: www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintelligence/transnational-repression.
The charges in the complaint are only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/two-arrested-operating-illegal-overseas-police-station-chinese-government
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sunac investigates his wife’s interest in childcare in the UK | political news
- alaya: The pandemic has made Bollywood more flexible, says Alaya F
- Wisconsin Football Recruiting: What Spring Visitors Are Saying About Luke Fickell’s Badgers
- Philadelphia’s Fashion District mall restricts children under 18 to certain hours
- Texas Dog Owner Warns Others After Bobcat Attack – Stay Vigilant – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Niska Day back, participants wanted
- Science and Technology Spotlight: Synthetic Biology
- China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says
- Scholz backs EU-Indonesia deal to reduce dependence on China
- Hollywood screenwriters authorize wage strike
- Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life
- Latest trends and styles to try this festive season