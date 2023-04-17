Trump Says Fox News Should Lie More To Win Dominion Case – Rolling Stone





Fox News is in trouble. The network’s prospects of fending off a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems are so bleak that it is now reportedly trying to settle with the company after falsely pushing on the air that it might have rigged the presidential election of 2020. Luckily for Fox News, Donald Trump has come up with a brilliant new strategy to solve his legal troubles: lie more.

“IF FOX FINALLY ADMITS THAT THERE WAS CHEATING AND WIDESCALE IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE GOOD FOR THEM, AND FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHO WILL NOT HAVE NOT EXIST AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “SAVE THESE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS – AND THEY’RE RIGHT! THERE IS A LOT OF EVIDENCE, LIKE THE FORAGE OF MASS BALLOTS ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, THE FBI COLLABORATING WITH TWITTER AND FACEBOOK, UNUSED STATE LEGISLATURE, ETC.

The former president launched his all-caps advice at 2:39 a.m.

Trump says the best way for Fox to win their case where they are being sued for lying about the election is to lie even more about the election. What could go wrong by following the wise advice of this stable genius? pic.twitter.com/fFsRe0xZYN

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2023

Trump followed up with another all-caps rant on Monday. “FOX NEWS HAS BIG TROUBLE IF THEY DON’T EXPOSE THE TRUTH ABOUT CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION,” he wrote. “THEY SHOULD DO WHAT IS RIGHT FOR AMERICA. WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS THERE WAS NO CHEATING IN LIGHT OF THE MASSIVE EVIDENCE THAT WAS THERE, IT IS RIDICULOUS AND VERY HARMFUL TO THE FOX CASE. PERHAPS HE SHOULD SAY “HE DIDN’T KNOW” BUT IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE. RUPERT, JUST SAY THE TRUTH AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN. THE 2020 ELECTION WAS Rigged and Stolen… YOU KNOW IT, AND SO EVERYONE!”

“GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN”

Trump tells Rupert Murdoch to just say Dominion stole the election during the trial and he’ll come clean on the other side. pic.twitter.com/EanQf6z5iA

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 17, 2023

Fox News has long tried to dismiss the lawsuit, which Dominion filed after the network pushed conspiracy theories that the company’s voting machines were tampered with to help Joe Biden win the election, to no avail. The case was due to go to trial on Monday, but the judge delayed proceedings for a day, reportedly amid the network’s efforts to settle. Hot Editors’ Choice

The case has already produced numerous damning revelations about how Fox News covered the aftermath of the election, with a filing revealing that Rupert Murdoch, top executives and prominent on-air personalities knew he was not. There was no evidence to support the fraud allegations. The network pushed them anyway, believing it would be good for the ratings. The lawsuit, if held, will determine whether Fox News should be held financially responsible for knowingly lying about the integrity of the election.

Trump, of course, has been lying about it endlessly for more than two years and is currently the subject of multiple investigations probing his efforts to undo Biden’s victory. The former president’s post in the early hours of Monday morning was not the first time he has denounced Fox News for its handling of the lawsuit. “Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table which also kills his case and infuriates his viewers,” Trump wrote in February. “There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-fox-news-lie-more-win-dominion-case-1234716189/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related