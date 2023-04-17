UK government scraps smart motorway plans The Register





The UK government has canceled all plans for new smart motorways, citing “cost pressures” and a lack of public confidence in technology-enhanced sections of motorway. THE announcement The government said earlier today that 11 smart highways slated for construction between 2020 and 2025 that had previously been halted will not be built, and three others included in future plans have all been removed from construction plans. government roads until 2030. “Although no new sections will be converted, work on the M56 J6 to J8 and M6 J21a to J26 will continue as planned given that they are already three-quarters complete,” the Department of Transport said.







Smart highways in the UK come in several varieties, mostly differentiated in how they manage the use of the shoulder (as a permanent feature, an extra lane for times of congestion, or eliminating it entirely in favor of dedicated lanes to vehicles), but the end goal is to smooth traffic congestion by varying throughput and speed limits and adding meters on the ramps.















Safety on smart highways has been a widespread concern since their introduction, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said eliminate stretching part of his campaign platform. The rollout of the improved highways was halted in January 2022, when Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.







“Last year I pledged to stop building all new smart highways, and today I’m keeping that pledge,” Sunak said. said in a statement this weekend. “Many people across the country rely on driving to get to work, to get their kids to school and to go about their daily lives and I want them to be able to do so with confidence that the roads they borrow are safe,” the PM added. Much of the concern expressed by the UK government in 2022 was around smart no-shoulder motorways, which have been plagued by reports of stopped vehicles causing crashes. THE break 2022 was to last until five years of safety data had been collected on the smart road sections. “While available data shows that smart highways are comparatively the safest roads in the country in terms of fatality rates, the government will go a step further by ensuring that current smart highways without permanent hard shoulders are equipped with the best technology and the best resources to make them as safe as possible,” the government said last year. Some of these aforementioned technologies and resources will continue to be applied to existing smart highways, the government said in today’s cancellation announcement, including 900 million ($1.1 billion) that the UK said allocate to security improvements. Part of these improvements include stopped vehicle detection technology, which it says has already been installed on all smart freeway lanes, 150 additional emergency zones on roads without shoulders and “providing motorists with advice clear when using existing smart highways”.







Estimates provided by the government indicate that the construction of smart highways would have cost more than a billion, although this figure was not shared with any context. We have asked the Department of Transportation for additional comment on the decision and will update this story if we receive a response.

