The terrorist threat forces an uneasy truce in Pakistan





Updated: Apr 17, 2023 10:44 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Apr 17 (ANI): At least 854 people were killed or injured in militant attacks and counter-terrorism operations in the first quarter of this year, according to Dawn. Alarmed by this rising graph of terrorist attacks, the bickering institutions have shown signs of a truce and retreat from the precipice into which the country has fallen. But it is a difficult, even fragile break. Politicians have shown signs of willingness to talk. The executive and legislative fight with the judiciary is still raging, the army intervened by presenting the results of its anti-terrorist operations, warning everyone to queue. All eyes are on the army under General Asim Munir. At the closed meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) he addressed last week, he showed the results – according to ISPR, the Army’s public relations setup – of taking the activists on and across the western border. He planned to lead the action, asking others to join in a “whole system” approach. are ready to talk to each other. Among them, deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, who did not want to talk to the “chors” (thieves) of the Shehbaz Sharif government, announced a team to hold talks. The PPP too, an impatient decision partner of the coalition. The ball is now in the court of the PML-N which has no other choice but to speak up – and to continue dragging it. The importance of the process lies in the fact that the initiative for political reconciliation came from the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, the party that wields more influence than the popular vote and always acts at the request of the army. .

Simultaneously, another army ally, the party of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman, is back in action to push the ruling coalition, especially the Sharifs, to come to the talks table. The Maulana, who was barely visible in the media, suddenly began to mark his presence as an organizer of the ruling PDM. Imran Khan, who was unable to force a snap poll despite the dissolution of the two most powerful provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however retained his mass popularity and hopefully the base of political support. He is now focused on foreign media, still acting like a martyr and insisting he could be murdered. In this, he received considerable support from sections of the media and the judiciary at different levels which enabled him to be released on bail in several cases instituted by the government to keep him tied down. He has largely succeeded in projecting himself as a valiant fighter and martyr among the middle classes, his main base of support. whom he has for a year accused of “conspiring” to oust him. He is reaching out to individuals and groups among US lawmakers, hoping to be heard on Capitol Hill by the Biden administration. controlling a truncated legislature resolving their open and unseemly disputes with the highest judiciary. Not new to Pakistan’s experience, this showdown humbled the top judges like never before. With elections just weeks away, attention turns to the public who have been ransomed by soaring prices and food shortages leading to riots and deaths. among those waiting to buy their rations. But election campaigns tend to be divisive and Pakistan is expected to experience volatility in the coming months. The elections may not solve any of the problems facing the country, but they will let the steam built up in Pakistani politics escape. (ANI)

